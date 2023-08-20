Highlights Newcastle could make another signing after Lewis Hall.

Valued at £30m, the player in question is a hard-working threat on the flanks.

He's been described as an outstanding footballer by some.

Newcastle United are looking to complete their summer transfer window with the acquisition of Chelsea teenager Lewis Hall, though according to one report, Eddie Howe could yet make a further signing.

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento have all made the move to St. James' Park already this summer, bolstering the defence, midfield and frontline respectively, though mercurial speedster Allan Saint-Maximin has joined the transfer party in Saudi Arabia.

Howe will be delighted with the way the facets are dovetailing, especially after the 5-1 demolition to open their account for the 2023/24 Premier League season, but could polish off his side with a move for Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

According to Danish outlet Straksa Bladet, via Sport Witness, Newcastle's interest in winger Jesper Lindstrom has been reignited, with the Magpies' manager said to be interested in making a swoop before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Frankfurt would be willing to discuss a deal, though have set an asking price of €35m (£30m) for the Denmark international, and whether the Toon would, or indeed could, meet that valuation after their summer expenditure remains to be seen.

How good is Jesper Lindstrom?

A dynamic and versatile player, Lindstrom thrives across multifarious roles but most often plies his trade as the central creative midfielder, scoring nine goals and supplying four assists from 38 matches across all competitions last term.

Attribute per 90 Ranking in Europe's top five leagues Touches (att penalty area) 4.97 best 23% Carries into penalty area 1.96 best 17% Ball recoveries 5.19 best 25% Take-ons attempted 4.59 best 28% Non-penalty goals 0.34 best 17%

Hailed as an "outstanding footballer" with "very good technique" by Die Adler teammate Kevin Trapp, the £27k-per-week gem ranks among the top 17% of attacking midfielders and wingers throughout Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 6% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

With Newcastle's Barnes coincidentally listed as a comparable player to the 23-year-old, it's clear to see that Howe has a particular type of player in mind to strengthen his wide flanks further.

And with Hall also closing on a switch from west London to Tyneside, with the Magpies having agreed an initial £28m fee for the Cobham graduate, Lindstrom could be the perfect attacking outlet to latch onto the youngster's creativity, helping to forge a dream duo in the process.

The Scandinavian star would indeed thrive, with Hall ranking among the top 5% of full-backs for shot-creating actions and the top 16% for successful take-ons per 90, underscoring his creativity and "unbelievable dribbling ability", as was said by BBC Sport's Raj Chohan.

The nine-cap international describes his game as such: "In general I like to play up front but can also play on the wings. I’ve got a strong shot on me from distance and I like to link up play in the penalty area."

Lindstrom flourished when handed license to let his ingenuity in attack loose, and given that the robust Hall also ranks among the top 5% of positional peers for tackles and the top 10% for interceptions per 90, more astute business on the transfer front from technical director Dan Ashworth and co could result in further incremental gains by the high-flying Magpies, who are creeping ever closer to silver-laden success.