Newcastle United look a force to be reckoned with once again this season, but despite the club's successes, it seems that manager Eddie Howe is still looking to bolster his ranks come January.

Who could Newcastle sign next?

The Toon boss' strategy is hardly surprising; Newcastle boast wealth unrivalled by the majority of their Premier League foes and have been steadily improving the squad ever since the PIF takeover two years ago.

With this in mind, the Magpies might be preparing a raid on rivals Arsenal for disgruntled midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, with TEAMtalk reporting that the club officials will meet imminently to discuss transfer plans, with the 23-year-old at the heart of discussions.

TEAMtalk have also recently highlighted West Ham United's interest in the player, but that the Gunners would only consider a sale if their £60m valuation is met.

How good is Emile Smith Rowe?

That exorbitant price tag is undoubtedly a deterrent for interested parties - for West Ham, it would mean breaking their record transfer fee; Newcastle, putting him on the same pedestal as club-record acquisition Alexander Isak, who joined for £63m.

And for a midfielder who has sat on the fringe for some time - a talented midfielder, mind - this will likely need whittling down before concrete negotiations can commence.

Smith Rowe is now fully fit after enduring a lengthy layoff that cost him prominence at the Emirates Stadium, but has only made two brief substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, sitting on the bench for six outings.

He is undoubtedly a quality-filled gem - dubbed "wonderful" by pundit Gary Neville - who could make a marked impact on Newcastle's team, with the 2021/22 league season illustrating his first-class attributes.

As per Sofascore, the £40k-per-week dynamo scored ten goals from just 21 starts that year, completing 87% of his passes and succeeding with 60% of his dribbles, hailed for his "incredibly prolific" form by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Securing his signature, Newcastle could repeat their success in signing Joe Willock, who joined the Tynesiders on an initial loan deal in January 2021 before wrapping up a £25m move in the summer.

Having enjoyed an immense goalscoring run of his own during that loan spell, bagging eight times from 14 matches - including a seven-match scoring streak - Newcastle may well emulate their signing with Smith Rowe.

Willock is described as a midfielder with "limitless" potential by writer Simon Collings, and while he is out injured at the moment, his qualities are clear after serving a central role in his club's sensational 2022/23 campaign, landing a top-four spot.

With two interchanging stars of impressive technical ability, Howe would have exactly what his squad needs to compete across multiple fronts and push for Champions League football and silverware with regularity.

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano in June 2021, Arteta was emphatic in proclaiming the players' positions in the Emirates Stadium side's plans, but Willock was soon to leave permanently, and Smith Rowe might now be next.

Perhaps Arteta was confident in his squad's options, and perhaps he was right; Arsenal aren't exactly struggling under the Spaniard's wing, but both players could now unite to prove their worth with Newcastle, starring as the Magpies take flight.