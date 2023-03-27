Newcastle United's season has surpassed the expectations of even the most fruitful of fans, with Eddie Howe's outfit just two points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur despite holding two games in hand.

Last season, the Magpies received an anticipated and affluent takeover, with the Saudi-led consortium pumping life and colour back into a proud and prestigious football club that had fallen from its perch and been relegated from the Premier League on two occasions over the past decade.

A similar fate appeared to loom, with United starting the 21/22 campaign miserably and mired in a relegation battle at the time of the deal, but the dismissal of Steve Bruce, subsequent appointment of current boss Howe and shrewd work on the transfer front has swiftly instilled hope and confidence back into St. James's Park.

Newcastle stormed into an impressive 11th-place finish last season, continuing to craft a cohesive and oiled new team that now perches in European contention.

No player embodies the club's resurgence more so than Joelinton, who was signed for £40m in 2019 from German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim as a striker and spent the early phases of his career in England embroiled in inconsistency and a timid goal threat.

A switch in position has rekindled his career, with the Brazilian powerhouse now one of the Premier League's most robust and dynamic centre-midfielders.

How is Joelinton performing at Newcastle?

To say it hasn't always been plain sailing for the 26-year-old Magpie would be an understatement; originally a centre-forward, Joelinton scored just two goals in his first Premier League campaign and four in his second.

In fact, the £85k-per-week ace has failed to surpass the four-goal mark to this day, scoring four goals yet again last season before clinching just two strikes in the top flight this term, but the prowess of his play now lies in a different department.

About a year ago, The Athletic released a piece illustrating the 'genesis' of a career rebirth under Howe, with the now all-encompassing central force one of the first names on the team sheet at the heart of the Newcastle midfield.

As per Sofascore, the "machine" - as hailed by teammate Keiran Trippier - has chalked a 7.02 average rating in the top-flight this term, completing 83% of his passes, taking 1.5 shots and creating 0.9 key passes and displaying his newfound defensive aptitude by forging 2.5 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per outing.

And with FBref ranking the phenom among the top 10% of midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for successful take-ons, the top 7% for blocks and the top 9% for aerials won per 90, he is evidently growing into his skin as one of the most dynamic and robust midfielders in English football.

Borussia Dortmund's coveted sensation Jude Bellingham is listed as a comparable player to the revitalised South American, and with such heated interest in the 19-year-old from Europe's most prominent outfits, who has been valued as high as €150m (£133m), Howe might have already played the shrewdest move in harnessing the capabilities of Joelinton, pushing him deeper into a destroyer role.

Bellingham indeed ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe for successful take-ons, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 5% for blocks, but with such exorbitant fees attached to his name, Newcastle indeed need to look no further than within their ranks to unleash a player capable of rivalling Bellingham in his feats.

Newcastle are on the up, and with Joelinton as the midfield centrepiece, recent fortunes could be crystallised into something lasting.