Newcastle United have identified West Bromwich Albion's Josh Griffiths as a potential signing, with the club targeting several names for the future, according to Dean Jones.

Having qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, the Magpies have a crucial summer ahead, with plenty of talent on their radar as they look to bolster their squad.

Eddie Howe's side has done an incredible job in the transfer market since the club was taken over by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund in 2021, and don't expect that to change this summer.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

With Champions League football on the horizon, the Magpies have been linked to several high-profile names as they strengthen the squad ahead of their return to Europe's elite competition.

In a sensational move, the club are currently agreeing terms with AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, ahead of a move to St James' Park, according to the Daily Mail.

The club have also been linked to Leicester City's James Maddison with the English midfielder looking for a way out of the Foxes after they were recently relegated from the Premier League, but according to Sky Sports, any deal for the star might be hurt by the signing of Tonali.

Newcastle aren't only targeting superstars for right now, though, with the club also having a firm eye on the future as they navigate the transfer market.

West Brom's young goalkeeper Griffiths has been identified as a potential signing by The Sun, with Jones believing the club will look at numerous names for the future.

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle United's transfer business?

Having been linked to the likes of Tonali and Maddison, many will have been surprised to see the latest reports suggesting Newcastle were interested in a prospect like Griffiths, but Jones believes the club will be targeting more names of the future going forward.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said: "I think you should always remember that, every now and then, Newcastle aren't going to be linked with big names. They're going to be linked with names for the future. It's kind of a two-tiered approach here."

Furthermore, he compared the reports to the Magpies' previous interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike as proof that the club continue to have an eye on the future, saying:

"Goes all the way really back to when we first read about Ekitike, who we spoke about for months never actually arrived, but he was always seen as a striker for the future. And so they'll be continuing to look down that path actually unveiled a signing last week along the same lines. So yeah, definitely more signings like that coming too."

How did Josh Griffiths perform last season?

Having spent half of the season on loan at Portsmouth, the 21-year-old caught the attention of many in football after an impressive spell at the south coast side, that saw him keep seven clean sheets in 22 games.

His performances for Portsmouth caused West Brom to recall the goalkeeper, and he made his Championship debut shortly afterwards against Blackburn Rovers, and in his 10 league games for the Baggies, he kept another four clean sheets, bringing his seasonal tally to an impressive 11.

The 21-year-old also showed his fine ability as a shot-stopper, pulling off an average of 2.2 saves a game throughout all competitions, a similar number to Nick Pope's 2.3.