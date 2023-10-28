Newcastle United have continued last season's form into the current campaign and now look set to disrupt the Premier League's colloquially known 'big six' with regularity, but manager Eddie Howe does have his fair share of problems to contend with right now.

Finishing fourth last season, the Magpies qualified for this season's Champions League group phase and are currently second at the midpoint, having also combatted a slow domestic start with some brilliant recent form to climb the table to sixth place after nine matches, four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

United have been hit with some bad luck on the injury front of late, however, with £55m midfield summer signing Sandro Tonali also awaiting a ten-month suspension after breaching betting rules in Italy, exacerbating the situation.

Newcastle transfer targets

The Magpies' squad is not quite threadbare, but there is a growing sense that fresh faces are needed to strengthen the ranks and deepen the options at Howe's disposal, and, as such, the January transfer window could be one of activity at St. James' Park.

While a starring new centre-back is a long-term requirement, more pressing concerns lie in the centre of the park right now, and the recent rumours have filtered through accordingly.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are preparing to enter contract negotiations with Conor Gallagher amid rising interest from Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, with the latter falling short of the Blues' £45m valuation in the summer.

Chelsea are preparing for another spending spree in 2024 and will look to recuperate funds from several first-team players, and while Gallagher has grown into an important role under Mauricio Pochettino this term, it will be interesting to see if Premier League rivals can steal his services.

One other player on the radar is Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, with TEAMtalk reporting in October that Howe's side have opened preliminary talks with the player's agents as Tonali's current availability proves to be nothing more than a stay of execution.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is 'leading the charge' for the England international, though City would be hoping to reclaim most of the £42m paid to Leeds United for his services in 2022 despite scarcely using him on the pitch.

Why Newcastle are interested in Kalvin Phillips

Phillips was once considered among the most exciting and combative midfielders in English football after guiding Leeds from the second tier and serving as the centrepiece under Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League to record a ninth-place finish during their first term back, clinching 59 points.

He remains a quality player and his consistent place in Gareth Southgate's England squad underscores his value, but consistent injury issues and failed attempts to win over Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola has left him on the periphery and with no assurances that he will be called upon for next summer's European Championship.

The £150k-per-week ace missed 18 matches due to a shoulder problem last season and only started four matches across all competitions all term as City won the treble.

However, Newcastle's interest stems from his energy and all-action ability in the centre of the park, having been praised as a "Rolls Royce" in the past by journalist Josh Bunting for his elegance, composure and intelligence on the ball.

As per WhoScored, the 27-year-old's pass success rate has not dropped below 82% across any competition since Leeds' promotion to the Premier League in 2020, while he also boasts career averages of 2.2 tackles, 1.5 clearances and 1.2 dribbles per game.

Such attributes are, admittedly, what the Magpies need to fortify the talented crop of players, though, with Gallagher also on the radar and for an ostensibly similar price, the road that Howe, Ashworth and co must delve down appears to be a no-brainer.

Why Newcastle should sign Conor Gallagher over Kalvin Phillips

Praised for his "relentless" approach on the pitch by writer Patrick Rowe, Gallagher ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for touches in the attacking penalty area and for progressive passes received, the top 19% for progressive carries and the top 3% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

In this regard, he is not dissimilar to the likes of Joelinton and Sean Longstaff on Tyneside, who both barrel forward with constancy to wreak havoc in and around the final third.

Effectively, this bodes well for his prospective future under Howe's stewardship; the 23-year-old's energy and enterprising nature makes him a custom-made fit for Newcastle's flourishing system.

The Chelsea star has long been a turbo-charged engine to tantalise richer fortunes for the west London club, with The Athletic's Mike Stavrou even saying after one erstwhile display: "Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

Such energy and skill as a "warrior" in the middle - as was once claimed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - leave Gallagher in good stead to forge a long and successful career for himself, and with the Toon, he would be well-placed to achieve this.

And while he toiled along with the rest of Chelsea's squad last season, with his wayward performances leading pundit Jermaine Jenas to express that he "hasn't got a clue" when discussing his positional clarity, he can hardly be blamed for the sheer capitulation of Stamford Bridge last year.

This season, the £50k-per-week Englishman has redeemed himself with some strong showings in the opening phase, even donning the captain's armband across four of the past five league encounters.

His reliability when it comes to fitness is also something to consider, having played 45 times last year and indeed been ever-present this season.

Conor Gallagher: Similar Players (FBref) # Player Club 1 Gavi Barcelona 2 Youssouf Fofana Monaco 3 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 4 Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich 5 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich

It is this merging of various facets that should lead Howe to prioritise the ten-cap Londoner, who has age on his side when comparing him with Phillips, a proven track record away from the medical room and a prominent role, much unlike Phillips, whose progress preceding his transfer to the Etihad Stadium was blighted by setbacks.

In signing a player with Gallagher's qualities, Newcastle would not only solve the quandary festering from Tonali's imminent ban but also unearth a tough and tenacious new midfield general to settle the equilibrium and ditch any plans to sign the Cityzens outcast.

There has been plenty to be optimistic about at St. James' Park this season but should Gallagher arrive in January, there is a real chance that a successive foray into the top four could be achieved and held onto this season.

Whether Chelsea would entertain the possibility remains to be seen, but if Howe and his transfer kitty possess the means to swipe his signature, everything must be thrown at steering a deal over the line, ending speculation over Phillips' possible arrival in the process.