Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is a target for both Bournemouth and Leeds United this summer according to journalist Craig Hope.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at Hull City in the Championship

Is Karl Darlow still at Newcastle United?

Darlow is still at Newcastle, with this being his ninth summer at the Tyneside club following his move from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

The Englishman has made exactly 100 appearances for the Magpies since his move, with the majority of his time being spent as the club's second-choice goalkeeper behind the likes of Martin Dubravka, Tim Krul, and Nick Pope. During the club's one season in the Championship, Darlow was a regular starter under then-manager Rafa Benitez, making 34 appearances as the club went on to win the title and earn promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The 32-year-old also had an extended spell as a starter under Steve Bruce during the 2020/21 campaign, making 25 appearances before a knee injury ended his season early. The keeper impressed many that season, with Sky Sports pundit Matt Murray stating: "If I'm Karl Darlow, with Steve Bruce resting me against Arsenal, the way he’s played this season, and how patient Karl Darlow has been during his time at Newcastle, I’d have been bashing the door down [if Bruce had selected Dubravka against Sheffield United]. Since Darlow has come in he’s been absolutely awesome. He makes save after save. Even games where they’ve been beaten heavily – against Manchester United he was still excellent. He was man of the match against Tottenham. It’s his right, it should be his shirt to lose, and it would have to be a brave manager to drop any goalkeeper in that kind of form.”

After spending the second half of last season out on loan, it now looks likely that Darlow's career on Tyneside will be coming to an end this summer, with reports stating that Leeds United are interested in bringing in the shot-stopper ahead of their first campaign back in the Championship, whilst Premier League side Bournemouth are reportedly closing in on a deal for the keeper.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Hope revealed that both Bournemouth and Leeds are battling for the player's signature, with his final decision still unknown: "We thought Karl Darlow was definitely off to Bournemouth, but I know that Leeds have emerged as a rival for his signature. It looks almost certain like he’s going to go, whether it’s Bournemouth or Leeds we’ll have to wait and see."

Which club will Karl Darlow join?

Both sides interested in Darlow offer something different for the player to consider.

Should he make the move to Leeds, there is a good chance that he becomes the Yorkshire side's first-choice goalkeeper, especially if the reports that current number one Illan Meslier could depart this summer are true. The 32-year-old has plenty of experience in the Championship, having made 152 appearances in the division across seven seasons with three different clubs, and his campaign as Newcastle's number one in 2016/17 will also be a good reference for Leeds as they hope to achieve what that side achieved and bounce straight back up to the Premier League, and they would know that Darlow has shown he can be relied upon between the sticks for a side that can achieve that.

The move to Bournemouth would allow the English-man to stay in the Premier League for the next season, however, he would most likely struggle for game time at the Cherries due to the presence of former Barcelona keeper Norberto Neto. Darlow has impressed when played in a team that expects to be second best and near the bottom of the table, with that spell during Lockdown sticking out, with then manager Bruce stating after the shot-stoppers impressive performance against Liverpool: "He's had to wait patiently for his chance and certainly with the way he's trained. We've had to call on him a bit too much at times, but there's no denying he's been terrific all season."

It may ultimately come down to what Darlow's aspirations are at the age of 32; play regular football, or be part of a squad competing at the highest level of the English pyramid.