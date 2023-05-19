Newcastle United have been boosted further in their efforts to sign Kieran Tierney this summer, with Football Insider reporting that the player wants to move closer to home.

Who are Newcastle United signing this summer?

The Toon are on the verge of securing themselves Champions League football this campaign - something that will delight supporters and players alike. Despite having finished in eleventh last season, Eddie Howe's side have stormed to third in the Premier League this year and are three points away from sealing a definite top four berth. With two games left, the job is nearly complete.

The last time the club were in Europe was back in the 2012/13 season and even that was just the Europa League - they have actually been in the Championship more recently than they have bagged a spot in the Champions League. Boss Howe will therefore need to ensure his squad is up to scratch next time around and that they have the depth to compete on all fronts.

That will mean some signings this summer transfer window and one of the players on their radar is Kieran Tierney. The Gunners have reportedly 'green-lit' a deal now and with Howe chasing a left-back as one of his main transfer priorities, he will no doubt be determined to get a deal over the line.

Now, a fresh report from Football Insider suggests their chances have been boosted even more. That's because the Arsenal man - who is seen as their top target according to this report - wants to move closer to his home of Scotland. With other teams also keen to sign him, it's Newcastle who are in the lead in that respect as the closest possible option to his country for the player. That means the side are now in an even better position to get a transfer done.

Is Kieran Tierney joining Newcastle?

If Newcastle did manage to bring in Tierney this summer, then it could be an astute signing for the club. He has impressed at Arsenal in the past, producing a WhoScored rating of 6.77 for the Gunners last season when he was available to play and hasn't been sidelined. This term, that has dropped to just 6.26 but his gametime has also waned and his starting berth is not always guaranteed. Boss Mikel Arteta though has also hailed the defender as "fantastic" and his stats in the past certainly prove that.

Tierney then could be a solid addition to Newcastle's left flank. At just 25-years-old, there is still plenty more to come from the Scotland man and if he can get on the field more regularly, he could produce the same kind of form he previously had with the Gunners that made him a real force.