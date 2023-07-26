Newcastle United may yet act upon their lingering interest in Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney, with the Scotsman allegedly the club's first-choice left-back target.

The Tyneside club have nearly spent £100m since the end of the campaign on central midfielder Sandro Tonali and left winger Harvey Barnes, but will almost certainly continue to bolster the squad following this year's qualification for the Champions League.

Technical director Dan Ashworth's aforementioned signings have enriched the attacking and central thirds, but the defensive area of the pitch still needs work before manager Eddie Howe's appetite for success will be sated, which points towards a move for Tierney, who has been very much out of sorts with the Gunners over the past 12 months.

Is Kieran Tierney joining Newcastle?

While Dan Burn has been exceptional as a makeshift left-back for United, Tierney, who has been valued as high as £35m, would offer a different approach to his 6 foot 6 counterpart.

Indeed, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claimed earlier this week - while speaking to GIVEMESPORT - that the Toon have a 'long-standing interest' in the left-back and that he is 'one to watch' as far as a move to Tyneside this summer is concerned.

How good is Kieran Tierney?

Despite being confined to a peripheral role at the Emirates Stadium of late, Tierney would improve Newcastle considerably down the left flank, opening up a whole new dimension for Howe.

Signing for Arsenal from Scottish giants Celtic for £25m in 2019, the 25-year-old has made 123 appearances, scoring five goals, supplying 14 assists and winning the FA Cup.

Praised as “unbelievable” by former Scotland striker Kris Boyd, Tierney boasts both attacking intent and defensive fortitude, and could utilise his composure and technical quality to aid Newcastle as the squad continue their ascent to the upper echelon of European clubs.

The 38-cap international ranks among the top 22% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 18% for progressive passes and the top 19% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, despite only making six Premier League starts last season.

Taking a central role at St. James' Park, Tierney could build upon this solid framework, and with new signing Barnes ahead of him, the left side of Howe's system could hit full throttle.

Barnes is a clinical wideman, having scored 13 goals in the Premier League last term despite the Foxes' relegation, and could benefit from Tierney's driving presence, especially considering he is considered a "dynamic" player by the likes of Adam Goodwin.

Burns, for all his strengths, is not the most mobile of defenders and would struggle to effectively contribute to the attacking manoeuvres that Barnes would thrive upon - the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace ranks among the bottom 5% of positional peers for progressive carries per 90 for instance.

And given that Tierney is a "warrior" - as he has been called by Ashley Cole - he might be the perfect option to shape Howe's burgeoning Newcastle squad even closer to the forefront.