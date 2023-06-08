Newcastle United are hoping to leapfrog Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race for Napoli centre-half Kim Min-jae, who has been impeccable in Serie A this season.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Newcastle?

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are believed to be leading the race for the South Korean defender and are willing to meet his £42m release clause this summer, according to one Italian transfer specialist, but the Magpies could yet throw a spanner in the works.

That's according to the Sun, who claim that Toon representatives recently held 'secret' talks with the player's entourage at St. James' Park ahead of a possible hijack, with Kim's release clause activating on July 1.

The 26-year-old has only plied his trade for I Partenopei for one year after signing from Fenerbahce for just €18m (£16m) but has already earned a place among the pantheon of modern defensive titans for the magnitude of his performances in Naples.

Should Newcastle sign Kim Min-jae?

Newcastle finished the 22/23 Premier League season boasting a fourth-placed finish and the division's joint-mightiest defensive record, alongside champions Manchester City.

Sven Botman was signed in the summer for roughly £35m to complement the signings of Keiran Trippier and Dan Burn the previous winter.

Fabian Schar, who has made 141 appearances for the Toon, has undergone a resurgence under the stewardship of Eddie Howe and played a central role in the resounding success of the past 18 months, but at 31-years-old and with just one year left on his contract, he is unlikely to be deemed indispensable.

And with a signing of Kim's calibre entering the fray, having recorded an average rating of 7.22 in the Italian top-flight this term, as per Sofascore, posting two goals and assists apiece, completing 91% of his passes, winning 62% of his duels and averaging 1.6 tackles and 3.5 clearances per outing, he certainly deserves the acclaim that has left the likes of teammate Kvicha Kvaratskhelia dubbing him an "iron barrel".

While the 75-cap Schar has been a distinctive presence at the back over the past year, ranking among the top 6% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues for rate of assists and the top 2% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, he is not of the same ilk as Kim, who has been described as an all-encompassing defender with "no flaws" by journalist Ivan Zacharoni.

Indeed, he ranks among the top 14% of positional peers for shot-creating actions but also the top 3% for passes attempted, 10% for pass completion and 12% for progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, which could play very nicely into the hands of his ostensible partner, Botman.

The Dutchman is considered a no-nonsense, traditional centre-back, and his ruthless tenacity and Kim's ball-playing aptitude could craft a perfect state of confluence and keep the club's equilibrium balanced so perfectly.

The 23-year-old has already demonstrated that his skill set matches up with the more creative air that his Swiss partner exudes, and the South Korean would only be an upgrade in this regard.

With Botman already hailed for his "incredible impact" by Leon Osman, the thought of this newfound partnership on Tyneside is a devastating proposition for rivals, and with Manchester United circling on his signature, Howe and co must act swiftly to tie up a deal that could cement the burgeoning rise.