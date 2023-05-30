Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will look to use his squad's Champions League-qualifying feats this season to fortify the squad with formidable additions, and Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is on the summer shopping list.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Newcastle?

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, with the prominent transfer specialist confirming that Newcastle and Premier League rivals Manchester United are "interested" in the South Korean star, whose release clause activates in July.

It is believed that the clause, which kicks in for two weeks at the start of July, will not exceed €60m (£52m), which is a staggering distance away from his true market valuation of (£87m).

The 26-year-old has been a central figure in Napoli's scintillating Serie A triumph this term, but with manager Spalletti confirming he is departing this summer, hopes of clinging on to the coveted Kim are weakened.

Should Newcastle sign Kim Min-jae?

The newly-crowned champions of the Scudetto only signed Kim for £16m from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce last summer, but he has already exceeded expectations and been heralded as "incredible" and "the best CB in Serie A" by his manager.

As per Sofascore, the 6 foot 3 colossus has recorded an impressive average league rating of 7.22 this term, clinching two goals and assists apiece, completing 91% of his passes, and making 1.6 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per outing, also winning 62% of his duels.

He is a truly all-embracing central defender, confident with his ball-playing skills and tenacious in his defensive duties, praised as "perfect" by reporter Ivan Zacharoni.

As per FBref, the 47-cap titan ranks among the top 14% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for passes attempted, the top 14% for aerials won and the top 12% for both progressive passes and progressive carries per 90.

Those numbers outline him as a sublime modern-day centre-back, boasting a ball-carrying ability unlike many others in European football.

Hailed as "the monster" by fans and the media in his homeland, his commanding, perhaps even imperious demeanour on the pitch could leave him emulating Virgil van Dijk's impact at Liverpool, should the Partenopei phenom make the overseas switch to Tyneside to join the ranks at St. James' Park.

The 31-year-old Dutchman joined Jurgen Klopp's Reds for £75m from Southampton in 2017, with his arrival transforming Anfield and crafting an obsidian foundation for illustrious success to ensue.

Indeed, he has been the figurehead with which centre-backs are now measured and there is every sign that Kim has similar qualities.

When asked where the Dutchman ranks in the pantheon of the game's great centre-backs, Slaven Bilic said: "for me, nobody is better than him", and with his Anfield arrival decorated with success in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, among other major honours, and individual accolades such as UEFA Men's Best Player and second place in the 2019 Ballon d'Or - just a few points behind Lionel Messi.

His playing style certainly bears a semblance to Kim's, with Van Dijk ranking among the top 18% of positional peers for rate of goals, the top 21% for rate of assists, the top 4% for passes attempted, the top 25% for progressive passes and the top 8% for aerials won per 90.

The South Korean could emulate his prowess with the Toon, and as such may well be the centrepiece of a new era that would not just mimic Liverpool's trophy success since Van Dijk's arrival but transcend the feats for years to come.