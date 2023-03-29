Newcastle United are believed to be one of the Premier League clubs that could make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone in the summer.

Which clubs are interested in Manu Kone?

Interest in the French midfielder is heating up in the Premier League, with Newcastle believed to be ready to rival the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool for his services in the summer.

On top of this, the likes of Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain are said to make up some of the interested clubs from across the continent.

The 21-year-old, who earns a wage of €6.7k (£5.9k) per week (as per Capology) still has over two years remaining on his current deal with the German side having only signed for them back in the summer of 2021.

But speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed noises coming out of Tyneside suggest there is an interest ahead of the summer:

"Newcastle like this guy a lot. Whether Newcastle probably go for a player in that mould who has Premier League experience [instead] - that's what we're hearing from St. James' Park - but they do like this player and they've watched him a lot. He's one to keep an eye on."

Would Kone improve Newcastle?

The young Frenchman has impressed massively in the Bundesliga where he has already established himself as a regular in the Gladbach XI with 24 league appearances to his name this season (via Transfermarkt).

Kone has received big praise from talent scout Jacek Kulig who hailed him as a "one-man army" following his display against Bayern Munich last month.

And that has certainly been a theme throughout his campaign so far with the Frenchman registering over 2.5 tackles per 90 minutes (via FBref).

In comparison, this is more than what Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have returned this season with Kone also recording more take-ons per game than the current Toon duo (via FBref).

There have also been links with a potential move to Tyneside for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay ahead of the summer.

But again, the Frenchman has provided more tackles and almost double the number of take-ons per game of the reported Newcastle target (via FBref).

However, it seems as if the Toon will likely face some stern competition if they are to land the young midfielder who was hailed as "very exciting" by TalkSport's Mark Goldbridge.

Eddie Howe is believed to be keen on adding to his midfield over the summer having seen their options in the middle reduced over the January transfer window.

Despite wanting to add to their squad, the Toon allowed Jonjo Shelvey to leave for Nottingham Forest, which has recently seen the Toon linked with potential options for their midfield.