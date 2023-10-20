Newcastle United have had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign this season but have looked back to their best in recent games.

They kicked things off with a thumping 5-1 win over Aston Villa in their opening game of the season but followed that up with three losses on the bounce against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, of late, they have demolished Sheffield United 8-0, beaten Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 and even got their revenge on City in the League Cup.

With plenty of opportunities to win silverware this season, Eddie Howe must keep his team as injury-free as possible, which appears to be more challenging than ever this year.

With that in mind, Football FanCast is here to keep you updated with the latest injury and suspension news coming out of St James' Park.

What is the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Newcastle United currently have five players who are sat on the sidelines with various injuries.

Harvey Barnes is the one player who looks as if he'll be out for at least three months due to a foot injury, whereas Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Joelinton could all be back in action within the next month or so.

Joe Willock has had terrible luck with injuries over the last couple of years, but he also looks like he might be back in action before the new year.

Player Name Injury Date Injured Expected Return Date Alexander Isak Groin Injury 8th October Unknown Sven Botman Knee Injury 28th September Unknown Harvey Barnes Foot Injury 24th September January/February Joelinton Hamstring Injury 30th September Unknown Joe Willock Hamstring Injury 1st August Unknown

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has been suffering from a groin injury over the last ten days following an injury he appeared to pick up in the club's 2-2 draw with West Ham United. The striker started the game and scored both of the Toon's goals, but was substituted in the second half after looking uncomfortable.

He did travel with the Sweden squad for the international break, but was sent home after he was assessed by the medical staff, with the team putting out the following statement: 'Alexander Isak leaves the men's national team's European Championship qualifying squad,

'The Newcastle striker came to the gathering with an injury report from Sunday's match against West Ham and underwent an examination by the Swedish national team's medical team on Monday.

'After that, it is clear that Isak is not available for games next week and will miss the European Championship qualifier against Belgium next Monday.'

Howe gave an injury update on the player on Friday: "Alex [Isak] hasn't trained with us yet so we're going to see if he's fit and available."

There has been nothing said about when he will play again.

Sven Botman

Sven Botman's last game in a Newcastle shirt came back on 25th September, when he scored one of the eight goals the team put past Sheffield United, but has since been sidelined due to a knee injury he picked up in training.

In Friday's presser, Howe gave a positive injury update on Botman's progress: "Sven is improving. The two weeks has been good for him."

However, while it's positive news that Botman is improving, there is still little in the way of information as to when he might return to the pitch.

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes was forced off the pitch just 12 minutes into Newcastle's demolition of Sheffield United in September with a foot injury. While it's not broken, he's not expected to return this year.

Howe spoke on Barnes' injury a few days later and confirmed that the 25-year-old would be out for quite some time: "We think he's going to be out for around three months. No surgery required, which is good news, but his foot is now in a boot.

"It is an injury underneath his toe and he's now started his recovery. I think he's going to be quite sedate for a period of time because he's got to rest the toe, he's got to give it every chance to recover and then we'll have to build him up slowly, so that's why it's the three months."

Joelinton

Joelinton suffered a second hamstring injury in a month against Burnley on 30th September as he came on in the 64th minute only to be taken off again four minutes later as he couldn't continue.

He hasn't played since, and while no date has been given for his return, it doesn't seem too far away.

Howe gave a positive injury update on the Brazilian on Friday: "He's trained well and has looked good.

"He's done a lot of work and I'm confident as I sit here now, he's going to be ok and return to the form we know he can produce because he's a huge player for us."

Joe Willock

Joe Willock suffered from a hamstring injury at the end of last season, and according to Chronicle Live, he then suffered an Achilles injury while in rehab in Spain.

The good news is that he is back training with the team, but the bad news is that there is still no confirmation as to when he might be back on the pitch.

Speaking on Friday, Howe gave an injury update on the former Arsenal man: "He’s trained this week for the first time back with the group.

"Probably a bit too early for him to be involved in the matchday squad, but he’s getting closer. He’s a huge player for us."

Who is suspended for Newcastle United?

While the injury situation is less than ideal for the club, they are at least lucky in that none of their players are suspended for their upcoming Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The league's rules state that any player who receives five yellow cards within the first 19 games of the season will be suspended for the match following the game in which they picked up their fifth yellow.

While the Toon don't have any players on five yellows, they do have one on four, and he's quite an important one...

Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has been an essential player for Newcastle from the moment he arrived at the club, and this season has been no different, with Howe starting the Brazilian in all eight Premier League games so far.

In those eight games alone, the midfield maestro has scored one goal, provided one assist, maintained a passing accuracy of 86.9%, won two Player of the Match awards and averaged a match rating of 7.08, per WhoScored.

He'll have to walk a tightrope for the next 11 games as Newcastle cannot afford to lose him from their midfield.