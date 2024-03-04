With Newcastle United firmly in the mix for European football this season, PIF's emphasis is now on making the right signings to ensure that the Magpie's foray into the Champions League is not a one-off.

Newcastle's defensive inconsistencies

Despite sitting eighth in the Premier League, Newcastle have struggled on the defensive front this season. The Tyneside outfit have conceded 45 goals this season, almost twice as many as the league's best defensive side Arsenal who have only conceded 23.

Much of this inability to keep the ball out of the net has stemmed from injuries to key players. Nick Pope's absence between the sticks has been noticeable, whilst first choice central defender Sven Botman has only managed fourteen starts this season. Useful backup Matt Target has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

This defensive headache for Eddie Howe has seen the Newcastle boss deploy a wide array of players to plug gaps in the defence. Once outcast Jamaal Lascelles has seen regular game time this season, whilst Dan Burn has been a regular fixture at full back, starting 21 times this season.

It is clear that PIF feel that the next step for Newcastle is to upgrade on these areas and ensure that the Magpies are ready to compete with Europe's elite.

Magpies eye Burn replacement

Speaking to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, sources around Newcastle state that the club are in the market for a new left back this summer. With regular European football the hope of those at St James' Park, O'Rourke states that the club want a “more productive” left-back option who can provide a greater attacking threat than Burn.

This news will have a mixed reaction among Newcastle fans with many of the Magpies' faithful having fond memories of the 31-year-old's goal in this season's historic 4-1 victory over PSG in the Champions League. Even in recent games, Burn has impressed, with the defender earning a 7.5 WhoScored rating in Saturday's win over Wolves, the joint highest of any defender on the pitch.

A diligent servant at Newcastle, the Blyth-born fullback has been a fan favourite at his boyhood club since arriving from Brighton in January 2022. In a world in which fullbacks are often measured by their attacking output, the 6'5 tall Burn is something of an unorthodox figure in the modern game.

Having a fullback that cannot progress the ball has often left Newcastle hamstrung in attack. Playing opposite Kieran Trippier, who is arguably more comfortable attacking than defending, Burn leaves the Magpie's attack feeling a little uneven at times.

Dan Burn's Premier League Stats 2023/24 Total Per 90 Percentile Rank Blocks 1.64 88 Interceptions 1.33 80 Aerials Won 3.17 98 Progressive Passes 3.02 27 Progressive Carries 0.61 6 Successful Take-ons 0.15 12

Whilst there is no denying Burn's defensive qualities, elite sides can no longer get by with fullbacks who are ineffective in the final third. Regardless of whether he's a regular starter or bit-part player, there is no doubt that Burn will continue to cement his legacy as a favourite at his boyhood club.