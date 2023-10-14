Watching Newcastle United's eventual Saudi takeover via social media was strange. It didn't quite feel real. You can imagine that sensation transferred to the fans too; as more money, pull, and steady progress under Eddie Howe has been rewarded with an already-dramatic Champions League journey.

Although the Magpies have found themselves as media darlings, it's not been the typical aspects that have caught my eye. It's not been Jason Tindall popping up like a gormless, grinning 'Where's Wally?', or big Dan Burn dancing like an arm flailing inflatable on a car dealership forecourt. It's been in the midfield that attention has strayed. Amidst the furore, it's always been about Sandro Tonali.

Where did Sandro Tonali come from?

Since the very early knockings of his career, it's seemed that Tonali was destined for Italian midfield greatness. After starting at the same club that maestro Andrea Pirlo began life at in Brescia - Tonali kicked off his career a fresh-faced 17-year-old with a tenacious skill beyond his years.

A regista, the long-haired deep lying controller drew comparisons to Pirlo quickly, especially after presenting a standout 2019-20 campaign. Brescia ultimately got relegated from Serie A, yet one of few bright spots, Tonali amassed a goal and seven assists - taking on the weight that perhaps a more senior player should've carried.

Tonali stayed true to Brescia until his inner boyhood fan couldn't resist. AC Milan came calling and signed Tonali on a fruitful loan spell in 2020/21 before making the permanent €14.5m (£12.5m) switch the season after. The midfielder even took a pay cut to sign for the team he supported, as he wanted to fulfil a fantasy akin to his childhood idol, Gennaro Gattuso.

How good was Sandro Tonali at AC Milan?

In an overall three seasons at Milan, Tonali developed into a leader on the pitch. A deep-lying threat who could both put the graft in as well as pop with an important goal, debatably without him in the system - the Rossoneri would've missed out on a lot of goals. In 97 Serie A games, Tonali provided 10 assists and scored seven times.

Notably in Milan's Scudetto winning season of 2021/22, the midfielder bagged a crucial goal against Lazio to seal a late 2-1 comeback win. The goal featured below signalled a huge three points that sent San Siro's residents to the Serie A summit with just four games to go. It was some highlight to ultimately bow out on after the following season's Napoli resurgence.

What's gone wrong at Newcastle?

After consistent Milanese heroics, Tonali was linked heavily to a move to England as Arsenal, Newcastle and even Chelsea were involved. Ultimately, freshly-moneyed Newcastle prevailed in July 2023 as the Italian signed a £120k-per-week five-year-deal for a huge €70m (£60.4m) fee.

He was, yet again, a landmark signing in his young career and some followers pointed parallels to cult icons of the past. Newcastle content creator and fan, Peter Davey suggested Tonali showed similarities to a certain French midfielder.

When comparing Yohan Cabaye and Sandro Tonali, via Fbref, it's an intriguing prospect to look at their most impactful seasons before Newcastle. Do the Magpies have another influential midfielder in the works? You'd hope so considering what they paid...

In the left column, sits Cabaye's stats from Lille's Ligue 1 title victory (2010-11). On the right, is Tonali's title-winning term for Milan (2021-22).

Key stats Yohan Cabaye 2010-11 LOSC Lille Sandro Tonali 2021-22 AC Milan Goals 2 5 Assists 9 2 90s played 34.2 28.9 Mins per match 86 72

Clearly, Tonali was a sign of Newcastle's Premier League and continental intentions and with a strong profile in comparison to a midfielder that would've typically played further forward, Newcastle could yet get the best out of him. However, as the English top tier is often deemed the pinnacle of world football, Tonali has struggled to adapt at times.

In a recent interview, the Italian international underlined the harsh reality of Premier League life. As Tonali has negotiated the struggles, his time on Tyneside is sure to improve. Getting a draw at San Siro against his old club in the Champions League before rampantly destroying Kylian Mbappé's PSG must serve as more than enough worthy inspiration.