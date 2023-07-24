All affiliated with Newcastle United can look ahead to the forthcoming campaign with great zeal, considering manager Eddie Howe has navigated his outfit away from the lower echelons of the Premier League with a fourth-placed finish last term.

Indeed, Champions League football now awaits the club, and while the Magpies have taken circled flight, they are yet to consolidate their newfound stature with a continuation of the recent successes.

As momentous as the past year has been, multiple outfits fell by the wayside and the competition will ostensibly be tougher come August, but with the likes of Sandro Tonali and winger Harvey Barnes already arriving, the St. James' Park side are clearly making the right moves.

The defence has yet to have been bolstered, however, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is among the candidates as Howe searches for the apt defensive move to continue the ascent.

Who could Newcastle sign?

According to Caught Offside, Guehi is on the club's list as they assess the best way to better the previous campaign.

Football Insider have claimed that a massive bid of £60m would be enough for Palace to grant negotiations with the Tyneside team.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all also considering a move, reports the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, the Toon must swiftly determine whether to forge ahead with a bid and strike before their rivals.

How good is Marc Guehi?

Newcastle completed the 22/23 term with the league's joint-best defence - conceding 33, alongside Champions Manchester City - which might leave some onlookers questioning whether reassembling the current crop of defenders is a necessity.

Sven Botman arrived from Lille on a deal worth around £35m last summer and has almost been infallible, having been hailed for his "incredible impact" by pundit Leon Osman, but Fabian Schar might be deemed expendable, with the 31-year-old Switzerland international entering the final year of his contract.

Guehi, aged 23, could prove to be a superlative heir to Schar's position in the team and could complement the no-nonsense style of Botman to a tee, especially considering the £50k-per-week titan has performed so admirably for the Eagles.

Described as a “tank” of a defender by goalkeeper and former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik, the 6-foot machine recorded an average Sofascore rating of 6.94 in the Premier League last term across his 37 outings, completing 85% of his passes, making 3.6 clearances per game and succeeding in 68% of his ground duels.

For comparison, Botman averaged 3.3 clearances per game and also succeeded in 68% of his ground duels, completing 87% of his passes.

For two central defensive partners to both boast such an innate ferocity and robustness bodes very well indeed for the club's prospects of success this season, as does their progressive passing capabilities, if indeed Howe and co do succeed in getting a deal for Guehi over the line.

Having been called “incredible” by BBC Sport’s Alex Howell, the Palace titan could reinforce an already mighty Newcastle defence with an iron-clad grip, creating one of English football's most fearsome partnerships by linking up with Botman.