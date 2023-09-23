Newcastle United will travel to Bramall Lane on Sunday to face Sheffield United in the Premier League before welcoming Burnley to Tyneside the following weekend.

Forthcoming fixtures against newly-promoted opposition; a chance - with victory clinched against Brentford last time out - to put together a three-match winning streak to fully restore the feel-good factor on Tyneside after a challenging start to the campaign that left Eddie Howe's side nursing three successive defeats after a 5-1 win over Aston Villa hinted at such promise.

That's not to say the Magpies are in the mud, far from it. A minor blip does not erase the remarkable feats of the past 18 months or so, with Howe lifting the club away from relegation danger and now fighting for silver-laden success, having defied expectations with a top-four finish last term, despite the lucrative PIF club takeover.

AC Milan presented United with their first continental test of the season, with the Premier League outfit emerging from the San Siro with a point to start off their group phase.

It was an impressive result, all things considered, but the performance itself left little to be admired from an attacking standpoint, with £63m club-record signing Alexander Isak flattering to deceive.

How did Alexander Isak play against AC Milan?

Newcastle, frankly, got battered for large portions of the affair in Italy earlier this week. Despite demonstrating their quality on the ball and definitely proving to be the more energetic and high-octane team, Milan unleashed 25 shots on Nick Pope's goal compared to just six strikes from Howe's men.

Isak led the line for all of 89 minutes but was not among those to test Mike Maignan between the sticks, nullified by a resolute and solid home defence, who left him "knackered" by the time of his withdrawal, according to presenter Kev Lawson.

Isak game vs AC Milan by numbers Statistic (Sofascore) Match score 6.5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots taken 0 Key passes 1 Pass completion 89% (17/19) Dribble success rate 20% (1/5) Duels won 42% (5/12)

As clearly delineated by the 24-year-old's listed metrics on the night, he endured a forgettable affair and found very little success, effectively marshalled.

While he did drop deep and look to influence the play from the centre of the pitch, he failed to do anything of note with his possession - which is why his pass success rate, which looks impressive on face value, actually doesn't work in his favour given that he failed to carry the ball into positive openings and didn't strike on goal himself.

Should Eddie Howe start Alexander Isak?

Isak was impressive last season and tantalised a future of prolific success on Tyneside, and that's despite suffering an injury-hit campaign.

Indeed, the £120k-per-week phenom posted ten goals and two assists in the Premier League despite only starting 17 times, heralded for his "complete" attacking abilities by former Willem II coach Adrie Koster.

Blighted by issues that sidelined him for 16 matches, the 6 foot 3 machine looks to have found his full fitness this season, and while he scored twice on the opening day of the term, against Unai Emery's Villa, he has yet to net again, starting four times since.

Undoubtedly, the goals will come sooner rather than later, but it might be wise for Howe to remove him from the starting line-up and offer someone else a chance to impress.

The same could be said for £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali, with the Italian midfielder - who was signed from AC Milan - "struggling to impact" the contest against his former side in the Champions League, according to Craig Hope.

A talented playmaker - who ranks among the top 12% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for assists per 90 - he has not quite hit the ground running despite scoring on his debut, and might also receive a relegation to the bench in the short-term.

Who could replace Alexander Isak?

Clearly, if Isak doesn't start as Newcastle's focal point up top then there is only one man tailor-made to lead the line and do so with a flourish.

Callum Wilson has been superb since joining Newcastle from Bournemouth for £20m in the summer of 2020, scoring 41 goals and supplying ten assists from just 81 matches since his arrival.

Last season, he scored no less than 18 goals from just 21 starting appearances in the Premier League, also registering five assists and earning praise for his "clinical edge" by editor Andrew Musgrove.

And after bagging three times in the Premier League already this term - despite only starting the recent win over Brentford, where his penalty proved decisive - the 31-year-old does indeed appear to have that sharpness to propel the Toon back into form.

As per FBref, Wilson - who just recently signed a contract extension with the St. James' Park side - ranks among the top 6% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and the top 9% for assists per 90.

When comparing that with Isak, who ranks among the top 25% of forwards for goals and the bottom 21% for assists per 90, it's clear to see who offers the more clinical attacking edge.

Of course, the Swede is far more dynamic and boasts a higher ceiling, not just because of his youth but the range of his talents - also ranking among the top 16% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

But given that Wilson has yet to receive successive starts in the Premier League this season and boasts an impressive record against both Burnley and the Blades - with eight goals and an assist from 16 matches against the two teams combined - Howe might be wise to offer him a shot as the star man up front.

Isak might be a formidable force but he has not quite clicked into gear this season, and with Wilson possessing that Midas touch in attack under Howe's stewardship, he must be provided with a starting berth going forward.