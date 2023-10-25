Newcastle United are back in action tonight, as the Magpies host Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park in the third fixture of the Champions League group stages.

Eddie Howe’s side were placed as far from the favourites when the lineup for Group E was revealed, with it being dubbed the 2023/24 edition of the ‘ Group of Death’ due to its challenges.

So far, the Geordies have secured a draw with AC Milan and an emphatic 4-1 win over Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain, giving Howe’s squad added confidence going into tonight's big fixture.

What is the latest Newcastle team news against Dortmund?

After schooling PSG in their previous fixture in the Champions League, Newcastle will face another big challenge this evening when hosting the in-form Dortmund.

The German outfit remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga from their opening eight games, having won six and drawn two to put them in good stead to give the Magpies a battle.

Their start to the Champions League, however, has been a different story, having claimed just one point from a 0-0 draw against AC Milan, placing them at the bottom of Group E.

Newcastle will hope to take the victory over Dortmund this evening, however they will have to be at their best to do so, with some squad selection decisions to be made by Howe.

The talk of the Magpies’ squad is Sandro Tonali’s pending punishment over betting offences, yet the midfielder is in contention to play against the well-oiled Bundesliga side, albeit with the likes of Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes still sidelined.

Starting as a substitute last weekend, Tonali was joined by Alexander Isak, who came off the bench despite nursing a slight knee problem, opening a potential door for another forward to lead the line from the start tonight.

Should Callum Wilson start against Dortmund?

Howe is lucky to have two impressive goalscorers to rotate between, and despite being in fine form, Callum Wilson could have an argument over his claim to start against Dortmund.

The Englishman, who was once lauded as “clinical” by journalist Chris Waugh, has already scored five goals in the Premier League this season, with his tally added to last time out against Crystal Palace.

Wilson has played just 27 minutes in the Champions League this term, and could be in good stead to claim his first start of the tournament, in a rotation up-front that could cause the opposition added problems.

The £46k-per-week talisman is no stranger to scoring goals, and could be the ideal inclusion into the squad should Howe opt to keep Isak as a substitute and rotate from the side that beat PSG.

In the league this term, the former Bournemouth sensation has a scoring frequency of just 68 minutes, averaging 1.5 shots on target per game, despite only averaging 42 minutes of play per game, via Sofascore.

By fielding a scorer as clinical as Wilson, Howe could deal Dortmund additional blows by unleashing arguably his most prolific hitman on the defence, who have only conceded eight goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Newcastle will have to be at their best in the final third to break down Edin Terzic’s well-structured side, who will be desperate for a win against the Magpies at St James’ Park.