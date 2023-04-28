Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett could be sold this summer by Eddie Howe if an agreeable offer comes in for his services, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Matt Targett?

In midweek, Targett made his first Premier League start for the Magpies since last September and contributed to a 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park, as per Transfermarkt.

Across 2022/23, the Eastleigh-born defender has made just 16 appearances in all competitions, falling down the pecking order due to the performances of Dan Burn in the left-back area.

Newcastle boss Howe took time to praise Targett's performance in the rout of Everton, as per The Northern Echo, stating:

"I thought Matt Targett did really well, and I think that shows the strength of the squad. It’s good to see players coming in and taking their opportunities.”

As per Football Insider, the Magpies are also keen on adding Arsenal ace Kieran Tierney this summer, which could force Targett even further down the ranks in his quest for regular minutes.

Capology understands that Targett earns around £100,000 per week in the North East and has a contract at St James' Park until 2026.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Sky Sports reporter Downie believes that Targett may be moved on if a suitable offer arises in the off-season.

Downie told FFC: "He did really well last season, but he either makes himself content with being a backup left-back, and by the way, looking at Kieran Tierney, his injury record, he might still get quite a lot of action, or he looks to go somewhere else.

"You've also got remember Dan Burn can play there as well, so I think if an offer came in for a Targett that they couldn't refuse in the summer, then he might be one that goes."

Should Newcastle United part ways with Matt Targett this summer?

Targett has been a perfectly serviceable asset to Newcastle in his time at the club; however, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 27-year-old be moved on this summer if Eddie Howe looks to strengthen at left-back.

In his spell at the North East outfit, Targett has featured 32 times all in, as per Transfermarkt, providing handy cover on the left-hand side of defence and even further up the flank when called upon.

Nevertheless, we know that Newcastle will be keen to bolster their squad for the imminent arrival of European football next term, which may see Howe move several players on to raise cash to spend in the transfer window.

After all, this is a player who Alan Shearer has hailed during his time on Tyneside: "Utterly reliable at the back and gave everything for the Newcastle United shirt," he said.

If enough interest in Targett arises, the 45-year-old may be tempted to sanction the sale of Targett to secure himself a little extra room for manoeuvre in the market.