Newcastle United are absolutely flying under the tutelage of Eddie Howe, who has orchestrated a masterful turnaround of the club's fortunes since his arrival at the backend of 2021.

The former Bournemouth boss assumed the reins in November 2021, replacing Steve Bruce one month after the completion of the Saudi-led takeover.

While the Magpies now boast affluence to rival the riches of any outfit on the globe, the work plied on the transfer front has been nothing but shrewdly done, and there is a clear emphasis on effectively managing the club and steering towards prominence

One way to do this is by providing the club's youth ranks with a license to flourish, with Howe's personal belief in entrusting the academy's most promising talents with opportunities clear to see.

Elliott Anderson is the salient example, the 20-year-old midfielder making 22 appearances across all competitions this season, with Sean Longstaff also a regular for the outfit after rising from youth level several years ago.

The latest prospect to capture the attention of Howe and co is dynamic defender Matty Bondswell, who has been making waves for the U21s and could feature for the first team next term, adding depth to the expanding pool of talent at St. James's Park.

Who is Matty Bondswell?

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present for his outfit in the Premier League 2 this year, making 17 appearances from left-back and registering one assist, also hailed as "highly rated" by reporter Sarah Clapton.

Likened to distinguished dynamo David Alaba and praised for his 'God-given athleticism, cultured left foot and ... malleability' by the official Bundesliga website when he played for RB Leipzig, signed by the Magpies as an 18-year-old in 2021, Bondswell is blossoming below the surface and is ostensibly inches away from ascending to the next level.

Dubbed "outstanding" by Keiran Trippier in pre-season, Bondswell could even emulate the success of Arsenal's Ben White, who is finding great success out on the right side of the Gunners' defence despite being a natural centre-back. Coincidentally, he also bears semblance to Real Madrid's Alaba, as illustrated by FBref, recording the duo as 'similar players'.

White is more of a traditional full-back, less of a marauder than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and instead flourishing through his assured passing, ranking among the top 3% of positional peers for progressive passes and the top 13%, as per FBref.

In December, Caught Offside reported that Jamal Lewis, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie are all deemed expendable by the Newcastle hierarchy, which certainly bodes well for Bondswell - who like White - can also play in more central areas.

With Dan Burn solid and dependable down the defensive left flank, starting 31 of the 33 Premier League matches this term as his side look to complete a sensational return to the Champions League, it's unlikely Bondswell would assume a regular starting berth, but he can softly integrate into senior action as the understudy.

Remarked as "no mug" by Leon Wobschall, Bondswell can continue his progress when possibly offered a shot at senior action on Tyneside, he might just earn an excellent opportunity in starring as a homegrown talent for one of Europe's most emphatically burgeoning sides.