Highlights Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of signing a new centre-back for their defensive unit this summer.

They have reportedly "explored the terms" of a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman, who could be available for around £40m.

Kilman had a less impressive season last year but has shown potential in the past, and Newcastle could provide him with a supportive environment to revive his form.

Newcastle United have "explored the terms" of a deal for a £40m-rated Premier League centre-back already this summer and a deal is "one to watch", according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Who are Newcastle signing?

Despite conceding just 33 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season - the joint lowest in the division - Newcastle are still exploring how they can strengthen their defensive unit this summer.

Having just announced the signing of exciting young right-back Tino Livramento from Southampton, someone capable of sharing minutes with Kieran Trippier, the Magpies may dip into the transfer market again before the window shuts.

It is thought that any defensive reinforcements will result in a new centre-back arriving at the club, with a host of names having already been linked from across Europe.

However, journalist Jacobs has chucked a new name into the equation, with Newcastle having reportedly "explored" a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman amid interest from other clubs around the Premier League. The former Maidenhead United defender could be available for around £40m.

Speaking on Loaded Mag NUFC's YouTube channel, Jacobs said: "To throw a new name into the mix as well, I was talking a little bit about this with Liverpool as well, Max Kilman is one to watch in terms of a centre-back option, and Newcastle have explored the terms of that deal.

"Ball-playing defender, didn't have the best season for Wolves last campaign, but the season before that was outstanding, and Kilman's already been the subject of an approach from Napoli, I think for about €30m, might have been £30m, but something around that ballpark, and it was rejected.

"There's been a little bit of interest historically from Tottenham, but Ange Postecoglou is a bit worried about his pace, and there's also been a little look at him from Liverpool, but I think last season put them off, and West Ham have taken a look, but they've now obviously moved on to Harry Maguire.

"So, that's the type of name that could move late in the window and might be attracted to a project like Newcastle, even only as a depth player because he'd get Champions League, he'd probably get a wage increase as well. So, I would keep an eye out for the centre-back."

Wolves' difficult financial situation may tempt Newcastle to make a move for the 26-year-old who has blossomed in the Premier League in recent seasons.

The fact that interest in Kilman from other big clubs has waned could perhaps give Newcastle a boost in terms of negotiations, however, Jacobs does not indicate how recently the Magpies explored the conditions of a deal, meaning interest in Kilman may have come and gone.

Did Kilman play well last season?

Kilman featured in all but one Premier League game for Wolves last season and put in consistent performances in a struggling side. He also featured four times in the League cup and captained the Old Gold on two occasions.

However, he failed to live up to the standards he set himself in the 2021/22 season, albeit playing in a team that performed worse overall.

Last season, compared to other centre-backs in the Premier League per 90, he ranked in the bottom 41% for pass accuracy (83%), the bottom 24% for tackles won (0.54 per 90) and the bottom 29% for dribblers tackled (53.3%).

While he ranked high for blocks, his general defensive statistics were far from impressive, especially at the £40m price point. However, Eddie Howe's man-management abilities could help revive Kilman's form, especially playing in a better functioning side.