Newcastle United have had a complete transformation since the Saudi-led takeover in 2021 and now find themselves competing for a Champions League spot under the management of Eddie Howe this season.

The Magpies' most recent success and improvements all over the club are a far cry from the 14-year nightmare the supporters, players and managers had to endure under the ownership of Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley - a period of time that many won't forget in a hurry when enjoying the spoils of becoming one of the richest clubs on the planet.

One of the biggest changes seen on Tyneside since the club's takeover is the outstanding recruitment set-up that has been rapidly built with the highly-respected genius behind Brighton and Hove Albion's fantastic transfer business, Dan Ashworth, joining the club last year.

Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Alexander Isak are just some of the massively influential signings that have transformed Newcastle from a relegation-battling side to a team comfortably competing for European football in just one season.

Indeed, as every Newcastle fan will know this is a complete contrast in comparison to the business completed under the former owner, with profit being the main priority over success and players often offered a place in the squad as a stepping stone to bigger and better clubs in the future.

The sour turning point in Ashley's reign can be easily identified with the £12m sale of James Milner back in 2008, a piece of transfer business that would cause the club to unfold in front of the St James' Park faithful's eyes.

Just days after Milner's exit, the manager at the time Kevin Keegan left his job at Newcastle after a promise to replace Milner not being kept became the final nail in the coffin of his fractured relationship with Ashley.

Where is James Milner now?

Of course, there won't be many English football supporters who don't know who James Milner is and what he has achieved in his illustrious career since leaving Tyneside.

The 37-year-old midfielder - hailed a "revelation" by Terry McDermott - is still playing at an elite level in Liverpool's midfield, well and truly moving on to bigger and better things despite his initial move being to the Midlands via Aston Villa for two years.

It was in August 2010 that Milner set out on his journey to becoming a legend in English football, joining Manchester City where he tallied 203 appearances, 45 assists and 19 goals - earning him two Premier League titles, a League Cup and an FA Cup over the next five years.

Often renowned as one of the best free transfers in Premier League history, the former England international made the near move to Merseyside in 2015 - just three months ahead of Jurgen Klopp's arrival.

Over the next seven years to the present day, Milner won another Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup but also added new silverware to his collection with a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup - boasting more than one of each domestic trophies and the most prestigious European accolade.

Only Frank Lampard, Ryan Giggs and Gareth Barry have tallied up more Premier League appearances (608) than the respected £60k-per-week stalwart with only 45 appearances standing in the way of him breaking the all-time record of 652 held by his former Man City teammate.

With that being said, it is without a doubt that Ashley made a mistake with the sale of Milner and with the controversy surrounding the move it will likely be one of the transfers Newcastle supporters won't forget.