Newcastle United have been transformative under new ownership and new management since the Saudi-led takeover of the club in 2021, casting aside the universally deplored proprietary of Mike Ashley, who had run the club into the ground during his lengthy ruling of one of the Premier League's most prominent outfits.

With the opulence of the owners capable of rivalling even the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, widely considered the two financial powerhouses in European football, many expected lofty fees to follow the completion of the deal, but the work completed on and off the pitch has been nothing short of astute.

Manager Eddie Howe has crafted a team seeking a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2003, and having clinched 65 points from 33 matches, in third place and nine points above Liverpool in fifth, a swift return to the forefront of the scene looks soon to be confirmed.

The cobwebs of the past are all but cleared at St. James's Park, but one particular deal, the 2018 sale of Mikel Merino, remains a reminder of the previous failings that left the club fluctuating between divisions and scarcely seeing success for many years.

When did Newcastle sell Merino?

Having signed Spanish midfielder Merino from German giants Borussia Dortmund in October 2017, mere months after landing the ace on an initial loan deal, he was sold to Sociedad the following summer after his £10m buyout clause was met.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and Merino's brief, 25-match stint on Tyneside preceded the birth of his true skill set at Sociedad, but his natural ability was never in question and granting his departure less than one year after his permanent acquisition seems somewhat premature.

He has now forged 191 appearances for Erreala, scoring 18 goals and serving 25 assists, with journalist Josh Bunting waxing lyrical over the 26-year-old, stating he "oozes confidence".

His rounded scope has expanded during his time in LaLiga, with his seasonal exploits notably demonstrating the improved creativity of his game - Merino has provided one goal and nine assists from 27 league appearances this term.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 6 foot 2 ace holds a €65m (£57m) release clause in his current contract, a fee the likes of Aston Villa have been willing to meet as recent speculation over the player's future mounts, which only serves as a poignant reminder to what could have been for the Magpies.

The aforementioned fee is actually an incredible 470% increase in value, something which could feasibly increase over the coming years, Merino still only 26 years old.

As per FBref, the £66k-per-week star ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for rate of assists, the top 1% for aerials won, the top 12% for tackles and the top 15% for clearances, highlighting the impressive ubiquity of his trade.

While Newcastle are on track for a sustained period of milk and honey, the 13-cap Spaniard's inclusion could've provided the extra slant in the midfield engine this term, perhaps proving the difference in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United, or issuing control in divisional clashes that could have pushed the club closer to the forefront of the Premier League table and into title contention.

Their wealth, fortunately, buffers the blow, but it certainly illustrates the ineptitude of the previous chapter and the strides taken in such a short time. Indeed, this is one transfer tale to file in the mistakes column.