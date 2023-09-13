Newcastle United's expectations have been transformed following the lucrative PIF takeover in October 2021, with the subsequent appointment of the tactically adept Eddie Howe serving as a watershed moment for a club now poised for success unseen on Tyneside in an age.

The Magpies steered away from relegation danger in the latter half of the 2021/22 Premier League season, comfortably finishing in 11th place after the astute work in the winter transfer market paid dividends.

But what followed eclipsed expectations, with a top-four finish last term opening the door to Champions League football, which now looms just one week away after two decades without playing on Europe's biggest stage.

Newcastle's five biggest signings under Eddie Howe Price Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad £63m Sandro Tonali from AC Milan £55m Anthony Gordon from Everton £45m Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon £40m Harvey Barnes from Leicester £39m

Technical director Dan Ashworth deserves so many plaudits for the diligent work conducted in identifying talent to fit the strategy and sealing deals for good prices, not overpaying despite the newfound wealth.

It's a far cry from the litany of failures over the past decade, with Newcastle twice suffering relegation since 2009 and consistently falling flat.

Many sales, such as the transfer of Andy Carroll to Liverpool in 2011 for approximately £35m, left the Magpies masses seething, while certain departees went on to thrive after being prematurely discarded.

One of those is Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, who is now among LaLiga's finest midfielders after failing to really make his mark on Tyneside.

How much did Newcastle sign Mikel Merino for?

In October 2017, Newcastle signed Merino on a permanent deal from German giants Borussia Dortmund for only £6.5m just months after initially signing the player on loan.

During his time with the Yellow Wall, the now 27-year-old only managed nine competitive appearances before being shipped on, and at Newcastle, it looked like the talented midfielder had the perfect platform to kickstart his career.

As per Sofascore, Merino recorded an average match rating of 6.84 across his sole year in the English top-flight, completing 79% of his passes, averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game and succeeding with 70% of his attempted dribbles.

Newcastle manager at the time, Rafa Benitez, praised the player for his "quality" upon the announcement of the signing, but after just 25 appearances for the St. James' Park side, he was sold after his buyout clause was met.

Where is Mikel Merino now?

Returning to his homeland to pen a deal with Real Sociedad in a deal believed to be worth £10m, Merino has since gone from strength to strength, even proclaimed to be "the best player in the league" by his manager Imanol Alguacil in 2021.

This might be a little stretch too far - the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr. and Ousmane Dembele plied their trade in the division that term and all excelled - but it certainly pays homage to the immense impact he has had on the White and Blues since his arrival.

Merino's Key Strengths (via WhoScored) Aerial duels (Very strong) Key passes (Strong) Tackling (Strong) Blocking (Strong)

Having now chalked up 199 showings for Sociedad, Merino has scored 19 goals and supplied 25 assists, heralded by the likes of journalist Josh Bunting as a player who "oozes confidence".

As per FBref, the 16-cap international ranks among the top 4% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 1% for aerial wins, the top 19% for tackles, the top 11% for touches in the attacking box and the top 30% for progressive passes per 90.

What this signifies is a profound understanding of the game, intelligence and multi-functional prowess that allows him to flourish as a box-crashing creative force and as an assiduous member of the defensive efforts in the centre of the midfield.

Indeed, the £53k-per-week gem has developed into one of the most robust, tenacious and technically proficient midfielders in Europe, so much though that Newcastle's divisional rivals Aston Villa were reported to be willing to meet Merino's €65m (£56m) release clause last season.

This illustrates the calibre of midfielder that the 6 foot 2 ace - who has also attracted the interest of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over the last year - holds, and his sale is one that Newcastle will inevitably look back at with a rueful gaze, especially given the role that he could play under the tutelage of Howe.

Would Mikel Merino play under Eddie Howe?

Last season in the Spanish top-flight, Merino scored twice and provided nine assists from 28 starting showings, creating 12 big chances, keeping it consistent with 1.3 key passes per game, making 2.3 tackles per match and also winning 66% of his aerial duels.

Highlighted as a formidable defensive presence capable of breaking down opposing advances and utilising his intelligent reading of the game to escape the constraints of a quintessential 'holding midfielder' to become something far more fluid, and rounded.

Because of this, he would likely thrive in Howe's Toon system, with the former Bournemouth boss' style of play, defensive intensity, compactness and slick transition in build-up play.

Last term, Newcastle finished the league season with the division's joint-best defence, and while the backline was imperious and cohesive, this was down to the collective squad understanding and implementation across the thirds.

Bruno Guimaraes is integral, utilising his prowess as a deeplying playmaker to occupy space in the kernel with the ball at his feet and dictate the flow and direction of the play, ranking among the top 11% of midfielders for progressive passes and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per 90.

One can only imagine the success Merino would have alongside him in the axis, providing apt defensive cover when necessary and also barrelling forward into forward positions to serve as the creative conduit between the Brazilian and the likes of Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron to wreak havoc and bring home the goals.

It's very much a 'what if', and while a return to Tyneside does not look likely to be on the cards, Newcastle supporters would certainly be cheering with Merino in the fold, who was sold for a nominal fee and is now one of the most dynamic, all-embracing midfielders around.