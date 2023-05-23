Newcastle United might boast the affluence of a resplendent fabled monarchy, but maintaining the astute strategy that has kick-started the ongoing ascension might be wise, with Southampton's Mohammed Salisu available and linked this summer.

Boasting the Premier League's second most imperious defence this season, behind only champions Manchester City, United are oiled and basking in the success of qualifying for the 23/24 Champions League, ending a two-decade absence from the pinnacle competition of club football.

But with manager Eddie Howe stating that the forthcoming transfer window is "going to be a big one", St. James' Park could be host to an illustrious influx of fresh talent, capable of replicating this season's feat in securing top-four and challenging for silverware again, with the Toon reaching the Carabao Cup final this term but falling to Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports Germany, the Magpies are in the market for a central defender, though the priority will likely be the offensive right flank and the central midfield.

With this in mind, acting upon their interest in Salisu this year, who has been touted at just £20m this month with Southampton's relegation fate confirmed, might be a prudent move.

Should Newcastle sign Mohammed Salisu?

Howe is said to be a big admirer of the Ghanaian colossus, who has made 80 appearances since signing from Real Valladolid for just £11m in 2020 and has recently been praised as "excellent", as lauded by The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell.

Also dubbed "superb" for his defensive tenacity by Tanswell this term, the 24-year-old has recorded an impressive average Premier League rating of 7.04 - as per Sofascore - despite Saints' position at the pit of the league table, having made a stunning 5.4 clearances, 2.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per match, also completing 71% of his attempted dribbles and 61% of his total duels.

The 6 foot 3 titan, who was considered for transfer by the Magpies hierarchy in January 2022, was not clinched, but tabs have been kept with regularity over the latter half of the campaign.

And with Newcastle looking to enrich their options across the park, he could be the perfect left-sided defender to complement the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar in defence, with FBref illustrating the £25k-per-week gem's dynamism and ranking him among the top 12% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions, the top 27% for successful take-ons, the top 9% for tackles, the top 1% for blocks and the top 35 for clearances per 90.

Truly an all-encompassing cog to bolster an already thriving defensive department on Tyneside, and while Schar has been a resurgent figure this term alongside the first-rate Botman, he is now 31-years-old and has only one more year on his current deal.

Praised as "one of the best defenders in the league" by former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, Salisu could effectively take the reins from his senior peer, who himself ranks among the top 6% of centre-backs for rate of assists and the top 2% for shot-creating actions.

Hailed as a "firefighter" by the Daily Echo's Alfie House for his frenetic presence on the pitch, Salisu would be a shrewd signing to serve as the perfect understudy to Newcastle's established defensive pairing next season.

And with such striking similarities to Schar, there's nothing to suggest he couldn't even eclipse the Swiss veteran's aura and take his place as one of the first names on Howe's team sheet.