Newcastle United and PIF may have spent big on a number of new signings over the years, but the club have also sold a plethora of stars in recent history, dealing with clubs from all over the world.

But who is the Magpies' record sale in their history? We’ve taken a look at Newcastle's 10 most expensive departures.

Newcastle United's most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year =1 Andy Carroll £35m Liverpool 2011 =1 Elliot Anderson £35m Nottingham Forest 2024 =3 Yankuba Minteh £30m Brighton 2024 =3 Ayoze Perez £30m Leicester City 2019 =3 Moussa Sissoko £30m Tottenham 2016 6 Georginio Wijnaldum £25m Liverpool 2016 7 Allan Saint-Maximin £23m Al-Ahli 2023 8 Aleksandar Mitrovic £22m Fulham 2018 9 Yohan Cabaye £20m PSG 2014 10 Chris Wood £15m Nottingham Forest 2023

Here is a detailed look at Newcastle's 10 record departures...

10 Chris Wood

£15m to Nottingham Forest, 2023

Chris Wood arrived from Burnley, who were at the time, Newcastle's relegation rivals in 2022.

The New Zealand international helped keep the Magpies in the top flight but was on the move again 12 months later, signing for Nottingham Forest on an initial loan with a £15m obligation to buy. That move has worked out for Wood, who is now Forest's record Premier League goalscorer.

9 Yohan Cabaye

£20m to PSG, 2014

Central midfielder Yohan Cabaye spent two and a half years at St James' Park after signing for Newcastle from Lille in 2011.

The Frenchman took the No 4 shirt and was a regular in black and white, scoring 18 goals before being sold to Paris Saint-Germain for £20m in January 2014.

8 Aleksandar Mitrovic

£22m to Fulham, 2018

Newcastle gave Aleksandar Mitrovic his first taste of English football in 2015 after signing him from Anderlecht. The Serbian couldn’t help keep the club in the top flight during his first season, but did play his part in the title-winning squad of 2016/17.

In 2018, Mitrovic was loaned to Fulham before making his move permanent and won promotion to the Premier League with the Cottagers on three separate occasions after his £22m transfer.

7 Allan Saint-Maximin

£23m to Al-Ahli, 2023

Tricky winger Allan Saint-Maximin was a fan favourite during his four-year stint at St James' Park, getting supporters off their feet with his ability on the ball.

Newcastle also made a profit on the Frenchman when selling him to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for £23m in 2023, a transfer which helped balance the Magpies' books.

6 Georginio Wijnaldum

£25m to Liverpool, 2016

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum only spent one season with Newcastle in 2015/16 after joining from PSV.

The Dutchman's displays were enough for Liverpool to come calling under Jurgen Klopp, with Wijnaldum going on to win the Premier League and Champions League wearing the No 5 shirt for the Reds following his £25m transfer after Newcastle had been relegated.

5 Moussa Sissoko

£30m to Tottenham, 2016

Powerful central midfielder Moussa Sissoko had his first taste of English football with Newcastle when he joined from Toulouse in 2013, and will go down as an extremely shrewd signing.

Sissoko only cost the Magpies £1.5m and went on to make more than 130 appearances in black and white before being sold to Spurs for a huge £28.5m profit.

4 Ayoze Perez

£30m to Leicester City, 2019

Like Sissoko, Ayoze Perez also only cost Newcastle £1.5m and was sold for £30m. The forward joined from Tenerife in 2014 and went on to score 48 times in 195 appearances.

Leicester City splashed the cash on the attacker in 2019, with Perez going on to win the FA Cup with the Foxes.

3 Yankuba Minteh

£30m to Brighton, 2024

The most recent player to leave for an initial £30m was winger Yankuba Minteh, who signed for Brighton in 2024.

Minteh signed for Newcastle from Danish club Odense in June 2023 and spent the next year on loan with Feyenoord. He never made a first-team appearance at St James' Park, but still brought in an eye-catching fee.

2 Elliot Anderson

£35m to Nottingham Forest, 2024

Elliot Anderson's big-money move to Nottingham Forest may read £35m in the transfer books, but with goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos heading to St James' Park from the City Ground for £20m, the true value of the deal is up for debate.

It was a transfer that helped the Magpies and the Reds when it came to the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules, with Anderson a homegrown academy product and therefore representing pure profit.

1 Andy Carroll

£35m to Liverpool, 2011

Also bringing in an official £35m transfer fee - without the complications - was Andy Carroll's move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

The boyhood Magpies fan impressed after coming through the club's academy and sealed a deadline-day move to Anfield in January 2011. Carroll would only spend 18 months with Liverpool, moving on loan to West Ham in the summer of 2012, where he stayed for a number of years before briefly returning to Tyneside on a free in 2019.