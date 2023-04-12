Newcastle United have been handed a potential transfer boost ahead of the summer window as Paris Saint-Germain will not be an option for Moussa Diaby.

Could Diaby leave Leverkusen in the summer?

Going into the summer, the French winger will have just two years remaining on his deal with the Bundesliga side and has been a target for the Toon in the past.

It was reported last summer that Newcastle were eyeing the 23-year-old as a potential transfer target but hit a number of stumbling blocks in trying to seal his services.

Indeed, it is believed the £60m asking price put on the winger by Leverkusen was well beyond what Newcastle were willing to pay last summer.

Reports would suggest the German side were looking for a fee in the region of £60m which is around what Newcastle ended up spending on Alexander Isak.

However, it is also said the Toon have not moved on from their interest in the 23-year-old and could look to bring him to St. James' Park over the summer window.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, insider Jacque Talbot has claimed the Ligue 1 champions, PSG, would not be willing to bring him back to the French capital:

(3:10) "But we've heard from people in France because PSG have been linked to Diaby and, you know, he's gonna be linked back to a move to PSG, but it's a very good line there. That is not going to happen.

"They do like him as a profile but just in the principle of buying back one of their players for a high price it's just not going to happen. So obviously leaves the door open in some regards to Newcastle bringing him in."

Would Diaby improve Newcastle?

Newcastle made a big money addition to their left-wing over the January window with the purchase of Anthony Gordon from Everton.

However, it may be thought the impressive form shown by Miguel Almiron this season could see the Toon go without any reinforcement on the right.

But it has become apparent over recent weeks that this may not be the case with Almiron suffering from an injury issue which has seen him sidelined.

Although Almiron has been in fine form under Eddie Howe, there is still room for improvement and Diaby could certainly be the man to provide that competition ahead of next season.

Football writer Hrach Khachatryan hailed Diaby as a "beast" earlier this season and it is clear to see why when he has provided 3.54 take-ons per 90 minutes (via Fbref).

Diaby has also provided a higher return of shot-creating actions (3.85) per game in comparison to Almiron (3.00) this season.

But what is perhaps even more impressive from a Newcastle perspective is that Diaby has offered two goals in the Champions League and a further two in the Europa League this season for Leverkusen (via Transfermarkt).

In comparison, Almiron does not have experience in the elite European competition, and this is something which the Toon will potentially have to consider over the summer as they aim for a spot inside the top four.