Newcastle United have already built an impressive squad for Eddie Howe, who has used it superbly to take the Magpies into the Champions League after a top four Premier League finish. Now, those at St James' Park will want to build from the platform that they have created, progressing more and more along the way. And that makes the January transfer window all the more interesting.

Finding their form this season, Newcastle could yet make more improvements come the winter window, which could include options that could play a large part in the future of Howe's squad. With that said, reports suggest that the Magpies are set to bid for one particular Championship star.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

The only limit that Newcastle face when it comes to spending is Financial Fair Play. But, as long as they stay within those guidelines, then they can splash the cash, potentially resulting in the arrival of some top talents. To ensure consecutive top four finishes, squad depth could be key, and if Howe feels as though he hasn't got enough options at St James' Park, then January could be a busy month.

Given that, reliable reporter Alan Nixon has issued an Newcastle transfer update involving Adam Wharton, reporting that PIF are set to make a second bid for the Blackburn Rovers midfielder after they failed to secure his signature in the summer transfer window. They're not alone in the race to sign the teenager, however, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Everton also reportedly interested.

It remains to be seen just how much Blackburn demand for their youngster in January, and just how much the Magpies are willing to offer, but it looks like Wharton will certainly have a decision to make when the time comes.

Who is Adam Wharton?

The fact that Adam Wharton is already an important part of the Blackburn Rovers squad, starting in all but one Championship game this season, tells you all you need to know about how talented the 19-year-old really is. And that's a talent that Newcastle seem to want to witness for themselves at St James' Park.

Even amid recent spending, Newcastle have maintained their stance as a club willing to give young players a chance this season, represented by the opportunities handed to academy graduate Elliot Anderson. If he makes the move, Wharton will be hoping for a similar chance.

Wharton, hailed as a “brilliant young prospect” by journalist Josh Bunting, has earned a lot of praise during his time at Ewood Park, including from current manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who said, via the Lancashire Telegraph:

"He was the best player in the game. The boy he gets things right, on the ball, off the ball, and that’s great to see. I’m happy to see that development Adam has made this season. If you do the right things in training, and keep doing the right things, you will get chances. It’s also important that a young lad shouldn’t go down and (start) doing the wrong things. Everything is possible for the boy if he does the right things.”