Since the takeover by a consortium of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Newcastle United - to their credit - have recruited incredibly shrewdly - welcoming players who played a large part in guiding Eddie Howe's side to a top four finish in the Premier League last season.

Now that they have built those Champions League foundations, however, it is important to keep hold of them, amid likely interest from elsewhere, should a player perform particularly well for the club.

This means that the Magpies would be wise to start offering new contracts to those in the squad who make the biggest difference, which they have already reportedly done when it comes to Bruno Guimaraes, with a deal that could see the new owners go against their own policy.

What's the latest on Bruno Guimaraes' contract?

Even though the midfielder's current contract isn't coming to an end until the summer of 2026, Newcastle are reportedly wasting no time in tying Guimaraes down to a new deal, clearly keen to cement his future at the club. However, it is not a deal that you would usually associate the Magpies' current owners with making.

According to Ben Jacobs, they could go against one of their own policies by including a release clause at the player's request. He told Caught Offside: "Bruno Guimaraes is really close to signing a new Newcastle contract extension that could keep him at the club until 2028. With the European window shut, real progress was made last week.

“Newcastle have always been calm about the situation because Guimaraes is under contract until 2026 as it stands. And Chelsea and Liverpool were both told when they enquired that the Brazilian is not for sale.

“The expectation is that a new deal could have a release clause in it, but interestingly this would go against Newcastle’s policy since PIF took majority control of the club in October 2021.

"Guimaraes will also have to decide if it’s better to agree to one. In theory it would give him wiggle room, but any clause would be in excess of £100m and informed by the packages agreed this summer for both Declan Rice (£105m) and Moises Caicedo (£115m).

“Guimaraes is currently very happy at Newcastle. Although he said during preseason there was some 'doubt' about his contract situation, the Brazilian has not been seeking a move away. This would only change if Newcastle fail to build on last season and ultimately get regular European football.”

How has Bruno Guimaraes performed this season?

As a collective, Newcastle have been fairly poor so far this season, losing three of their four games, which came against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion. Individually speaking, though, Guimaraes has once again been one of the standouts.

According to FBref, the Brazilian has already made 30 progressive passes this season, as well as six progressive carries. Meanwhile, he's been more than good enough defensively, too, making nine tackles and three blocks.

As Newcastle's fixtures's begin to get easier, those numbers will only increase, and show a player once again playing at the top of his game for the Magpies.