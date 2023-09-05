Highlights Eddie Howe joined Newcastle United in November 2021 and has made a positive impact both on and off the pitch during his almost two years at the club.

The team's poor start to the 2023/24 Premier League season has raised questions about Howe's future.

Howe's overall record at Newcastle is impressive, with 39 wins, 19 draws, and 20 losses in 78 matches.

Newcastle United have made a poor start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, and a reliable journalist has delivered an update on the future of Eddie Howe.

What's happening at Newcastle right now?

St. James’ Park chiefs first appointed Howe back in November 2021 having taken a bit of time out of work following his departure from Bournemouth, as per Transfermarkt, and during his almost two years in the northeast, the positive impact that he’s made both on and off the pitch is clear to see.

The Magpies, however, have only won one and lost three of their opening four games of the new top-flight campaign, via Sky Sports, which sees them sitting 14th in the table on just three points, and these underwhelming results compared to last term could potentially raise questions surrounding the 45-year-old at the helm.

The Amersham-born manager will also be aware that the level of competition won’t be getting any easier having been drawn in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League, so the boss will be aware that he’s got a big job on his hands to maintain the high standard that was set last season.

Are Newcastle sacking Eddie Howe?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano shared what he’s heard on Howe’s future at Newcastle. He said:

“It’s not been the best start to the season for Newcastle United, who have lost three in a row since their opening day win over Aston Villa. Of course this is a disappointment after the superb achievements of last season, but I think fans can be calm.

"My understanding is that Eddie Howe is absolutely not under pressure, it’s all quiet. The Newcastle owners love the manager and there are no issues at the moment. Of course Howe will have time to play Champions League football as Newcastle coach, there are no messages in a different direction at this moment in time.”

What is Eddie Howe's record at Newcastle?

During his time at Newcastle, Howe has taken charge of 78 matches, winning 39, drawing 19 and losing 20, meaning that he’s picked up 136 points from a possible 234 whilst averaging 1.74 points per match, via Transfermarkt, which is an impressive record in the grand scheme of things.

The Wasserman client, who has a preferred formation of 4-3-3, has also been individually recognised for his impact from the dugout since putting pen to paper with the black and white stripes having twice won the Premier League Manager of the Month award, with his positive impact resulting in him receiving plenty of plaudits and accolades.

Despite Howe's struggles this season, PIF will be aware of the fantastic relationship that he's built with supporters, not only himself but the whole of the squad, and there's no doubt that it would be difficult to find a replacement that could come in and work the same magic as he has, so it's completely the right decision to stick with him and give him the opportunity to turn things back around.