Newcastle United are one of the potential suitors to sign a "special" Premier League player in January, according to a fresh transfer story.

Newcastle's January business

The January transfer window will offer the Magpies a chance to bolster their squad midway through the season - something that may well be needed after Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaching betting rules was confirmed earlier this month. A host of midfield players are being looked at by the Magpies, with Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante all linked with moves to Newcastle in the same report, and plenty of others also being mentioned as options.

While midfield looks like the most pressing area for Eddie Howe to focus on, it could also be that he eyes up reinforcements in defence because of Sven Botman's injury-plagued season, and also further attacking additions with Harvey Barnes out long-term and neither of his strikers able to stay fit for a whole season.

With that in mind, a new update suggests that an exciting player in the final third could potentially make his way to St James' Park in the near future.

Newcastle linked with Emile Smith Rowe

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Newcastle are eyeing a move for Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, admitting that a January exit from the Emirates isn't out of the question, partly because of injury problems:

"There are clubs looking at Smith Rowe. Newcastle are one of them, for example. Aston Villa have looked in the past as well. But Arsenal may be a bit more bullish about this and, before they agree to any kind of possible exit talks, they may first want to see whether the player can get fit in the second half of the season and then assess their options in the summer, rather than January.

"Smith Rowe may feel the same as well because it's all very well having your head turned by a possible move, but when you've been injured for this amount of time, stability can actually be the best thing to rehabilitate, build up your match time and then to assess your position within the Arsenal squad in the summer."

Smith Rowe has been linked with a move to Newcastle in the past and he could certainly add the depth that is needed, especially as he can play in midfield and attack, proving to be effective in central and wide areas. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher certainly rates the 23-year-old highly as a footballer, saying of him recently:

"He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus."

Smith Rowe's chance of playing regularly for Arsenal look slim at the moment, considering some of the attacking options the Gunners have in his position, whether it be Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Martinelli, so he could jump at the chance of testing himself at Newcastle, who have been 'goals by committee' this season rather than using an out-and-out Erling Haaland type number nine.

Newcastle's top goalscorers this season Total Callum Wilson 7 Alexander Isak 7 Anthony Gordon 4 Miguel Almiron 4 Sean Longstaff 3

Technically-gifted and versatile, the Englishman still has so much of his career ahead of him, and Howe could feel that he can get more out of him than Mikel Arteta, utilising his versatility to pitch in with goals and assists from all over the pitch.