Highlights Newcastle had a successful summer transfer window, with the standout signing being Sandro Tonali.

Eddie Howe has built a competitive squad capable of competing in the Premier League, but time will tell if they can fight through a brutal Champions League group.

Newcastle have now signed an exciting teenager from Wolves, with an official announcement due imminently.

Newcastle United had yet another exceptional summer of arrivals, with the pick of the bunch being Sandro Tonali. There's a growing sense now that the Magpies don't need an overhaul of players every summer, but perhaps instead just a couple of luxury signings with that added quality.

With that said, Eddie Howe can now turn his attention to the future, having built a squad capable of competing in the present. And that has seen players such as Tino Livramento arrive, as well as Lewis Hall.

When it comes to the Magpies' academy options, meanwhile, they are reportedly set to announce the signing of one particular prospect who could go onto achieve great things at St James' Park.

Who did Newcastle United sign in the summer transfer window?

In total, Newcastle welcomed five reinforcements, with Tonali reinforcing the spine of the team and Harvey Barnes added to provide more depth in attack. Despite their additions, though, Howe's side have got off to a mixed start in the Premier League this season, with a tough run of fixtures to get underway.

Of course, things started so well when they smashed Aston Villa on the opening day, but defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion then followed, leaving Newcastle frustrated heading into the international break.

Hoping to restore some kind of positivity, however, the Magpies have welcomed another signing. And this time, it's one for the future. As confirmed by the player himself on social media, Newcastle have signed 16-year-old Leo Shahar from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The right-back will join up with the club's academy initially, and an official announcment from the club is expected "very soon".

Who is Leo Shahar?

Part of Wolves' academy for ten years, Shahar joins Newcastle with plenty of potential, and it is that potential which has resulted in significant praise in the past, including from his former club's head of player development Darren Ryan, who said, via the Wolves website: “Every time I watch him playing for England he looks comfortable within the environment. We know how good he is technically and yes there are things he needs to improve on, but the more camps he’s on and the more call-ups he’s getting, the more comfortable he’s looking.

“His performances are really consistent with the under-18s and he’s getting opportunities now to train with the 21s on the school release days. It’s great to go and see him in that environment with some of the best players in the country.”

Ryan then continued by saying: “We get the reports and feedback from some of the staff and it’s positive. He’s been picked on a lot of recent camps because he’s very consistent. He’s performing for us and that’s being seen by the staff and coaches.”

The hope will now be that the teenager realises his potential at St James' Park and one day makes his mark. Things won't be rushed by those at Newcastle, however, who will be well aware of just how delicate the progress of such a young player can be. Shahar seemingly has the world at his feet, and with that, he's certainly one to watch.