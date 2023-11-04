After successfully qualifying for the Champions League last season, Newcastle United have once again flexed their new-found muscles in the current campaign, even defeating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on the European stage at St James' Park. Eddie Howe's side sit sixth and six points adrift of Liverpool in fourth as a result of their start, but will be hoping to bridge that gap in the coming weeks.

Howe will also be hoping to end the Magpies' wait for silverware, which could come in the Carabao Cup. His side recently reached the last eight of the competition in style as they thrashed a struggling Manchester United side 3-0 at Old Trafford. They will now meet Chelsea in the next round, where they will already have to cope without one particular player following recent news.

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup run

The Magpies have enjoyed an impressive cup run this season, defeating Manchester City in the third round, before travelling to complete the Manchester double by easing past last season's Carabao Cup winners. Their victory at Old Trafford was a particular statement, given that it was United who prevented Newcastle from winning the trophy at Wembley last season.

Hoping for a different outcome this season, Howe's side must overcome Chelsea now without Lewis Hall. According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, parent club Chelsea will not allow Hall to play for Newcastle in their last eight tie later this month. Following Matt Targett's injury, Newcastle must now either turn to regular choice Dan Burn at left-back or seek options from elsewhere in their squad.

It's a shame for Hall, who did so well to play his part in knocking Manchester United out in the last round. The Chelsea loanee volleyed home a superb effort to double Newcastle's lead just before the break.

"Talented" Lewis Hall's absence a blow for Newcastle

Whilst it's understandable why Chelsea are set to deny Hall a place for Newcastle in the last eight of the Carabao Cup, the left-back could have had the perfect opportunity to pick up where he left off at Old Trafford. With Burn securing Howe's starting left-back spot, Hall's opportunities may be limited outside of the domestic cups, making the Blues' decision all the more frustrating.

The 19-year-old will just be hoping that those who do play can get the job done, providing him with the perfect chance to continue his cup form in the final four of the competition. Howe was full of praise for Hall after his goal and performance against United, saying via Sports Mole: "He's a talented player. He can play various positions for us, which in our current position we are going to need. Lewis has been training well.

"He's been adapting to quite a big change in his life so for such a young player to move from London and settle in here, I think he's done it well. The best of him is yet to come, without a doubt. When you get an opportunity you have to take it, and Lewis has done that. His performance against Manchester City was very good, he's a player we really like."