Journalist Ciaran Kelly has noted that the entire Newcastle United home crowd booed referee Chris Kavanagh after the full-time whistle against Arsenal.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Newcastle United?

With both teams inside the top three coming into the encounter, it wasn't a surprise to see the Premier League game played with real intensity and competitiveness.

Indeed, the Magpies are still fighting to confirm Champions League qualification while the Gunners are working to keep their title hopes alive.

In the end, Arsenal managed to outclass Eddie Howe and co as they took their chances and won the game 2-0 thanks to a fine effort from Martin Odegaard and then an own goal from Fabian Schar.

Understandably, the St James' Park faithful weren't happy with the result, but it seems they were also left annoyed by Kavanagh's refereeing performance.

Indeed, reporting from the stadium, journalist Kelly wrote on Twitter: "Boos from all four corners as referee Chris Kavanagh makes his way off at full-time.

"Nufc just didn't take their chances in a niggly, feisty game. Stay in third and remain three points clear of Liverpool with a game in hand. Leeds away next.

How did Chris Kavanagh do against Newcastle?

Perhaps the most obvious contentious issue was when

VAR helped the referee to overturn a penalty early on in the game.

Kavanagh had actually pointed to the spot but replays showed that the possible handball by Jakub Kiwior had actually hit his thigh.

No doubt it would have annoyed fans to see this decision changed and with fans not able to get replays of the incident in the game this could explain the boos at full-time.

The home crowd were also likely angered by Arsenal's dark arts as well as the Gunners looked to waste time and hold on to the three points late on in the affair.

Football writer Henry Winter explained: "AFC time-wasting/game-management annoying #NUFC players and fans. Burn complaining to fourth official Taylor. Botman and Joelinton complaining to ref Kavanagh. Trippier's fuse burning."

It's interesting the perspectives different viewers can have on the same game of football, however, as journalist Charles Watts noted that Arsenal were "kicked" throughout the game.

Indeed, he said on Twitter: "That's a really, really fantastic win by Arsenal. That was a hell of a game. They were kicked all over the place and they stood up to it. Proper performance."

Newcastle fans can complain all the like but they shouldn't forget that they have won many points this season – including one at the Emirates – by employing the "dark arts" too.

And in the end, the away team just had more quality to pick up the win.