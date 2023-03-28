Journalist Jacques Talbot has claimed that Newcastle United have "no reason" to consider a change in manager despite "god tier" Julian Nagelsmann becoming available.

What's the latest on Julian Nagelsmann and Newcastle?

Last week it was announced that Bayern Munich would be sacking their 35-year-old manager and replacing him with German coach Thomas Tuchel.

As per Bild (via Mirror) Nagelsmann was left 'completely surprised' by the decision but it hasn't taken long to see him linked with a move to the Premier League already.

Indeed, with Tottenham Hotspur sacking Antonio Conte, Spurs are now looking to hire a new manager and the former Bayern boss has been tipped as a main candidate

While talking about Nagelsmann's possible move to England on his YouTube channel, Talbot praised the German but said he wouldn't want him to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle even if he is now on the market.

He said (35:00): “I know Nagelsmann's a better manager, on paper. I totally get it, he's like god tier manager.

"But there's no reason to change, there's no reason change, we have something, a good relationship with Howe. It’d rupture the dressing room and stuff.

"So I might be biased. But I see Eddie Howe at Newcastle for a very long time. A very long time.”

Would Newcastle want to replace Eddie Howe?

To be fair to Talbot, Howe certainly has managed some pretty impressive feats since taking over the Magpies last season. Indeed, he already led them to their first cup final since 1999 (although they lost), and he currently has them pushing for a spot in the Champions League, two points behind fourth-placed Spurs with two games in hand.

What's more, the Englishman has an impressive record of 1.77 points per game. To put that in perspective, his predecessor Steve Bruce managed 1.15.

However, Nagelsmann is one of the most exciting young managers in world football. He leaves Bayern having picked up 2.31 points per game, whilst having also won the league and the super cup – which shows just how brutal the sacking was.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why Nagelsmann is rated so highly by so many but Howe certainly hasn't done anything yet to warrant seeing his position come under pressure.

Still, if Newcastle fail to make the top for and the 35-year-old German remains a free agent in the summer, perhaps the board will be brutal and take the opportunity to hire the "god tier" alternative.