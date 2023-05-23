Journalist Lee Ryder has praised Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier after he "dominated" in the club's most recent draw.

What's the latest on Newcastle vs Leicester?

The Magpies managed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years last night after playing Leicester City.

The Foxes are fighting for their lives at the other end of the Premier League table and managed to come away with a point on the day.

Indeed, the match ended 0-0 with Newcastle unable to get on the scoresheet, despite hitting the post three times. That point was still enough to see Eddie Howe's side secure a spot in the top four.

And it seems as though the manager can thank his captain for that as the right-back put in a fine display – as noted by Ryder.

In the ChronicleLive player ratings, the journalist handed Trippier and 8/10 for his efforts and wrote: "Dominated down the right with a ridiculous 162 touches."

What award has Trippier won?

It seems Ryder wasn't the only one to appreciate the defender's efforts with Dominic Scurr signing Trippier's praises in the Shields Gazette player ratings too.

He gave him a 7/10 and said: "Kept Newcastle on the front foot all evening with smart passing down the right. Put some good deliveries into the box which Newcastle ought to have done better with."

And when you look at the stats on SofaScore, you can see why the journalists were impressed. After all, Trippier helped out defensively as he made one clearance, one tackle and of course was part of the backline that kept a clean sheet.

More eye-catching, though, was his attacking involvement as he was immense on the right flank with a whopping 162 touches (39 more than any other player). He delivered 20 crosses (17 more than any other player), completed 113 passes and 15/18 long balls as well as three key passes, with one big chance created.

Having been the first signing under the new ownership group – which has been able to invest in the transfers that have propelled NUFC up the table – it's safe to say Trippier has been a hit.

After all, the £120k-p/w England international was honoured after the game as he was handed the club's 22/23 Player of the Season award.

All in all, not a bad night for the defender with Champions League football secured and personal accolades picked up.