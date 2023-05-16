Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle United are among some top European clubs who have sent "sent scouts to follow" Moussa Diaby.

What's the latest NUFC transfer news?

With three games left to play in their Premier League campaign, the Magpies have put themselves in a brilliant position to secure top-four football but the job is not done yet.

Indeed, while Eddie Howe and co sit third in the division, Manchester United are breathing down their neck on the same amount of points (66), while Liverpool are just one point behind (although have played one more game).

If Newcastle can secure Champions League football next term, however, this will no doubt make them a much more attractive prospect for their primary transfer targets.

And judging from the latest update from Romano, it sounds as though they may need European football of the highest level as they potentially challenge PSG and Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby.

While speaking on his Here We Go Podcast, the Italian journalist explained (10:50): "So around Moussa Diaby there is a lot of interest.

"I would include Newcastle and PSG, for sure, because many clubs have sent scouts to follow this boy.

"At the moment, I'm not aware of anything advanced with Real Madrid."

Will Moussa Diaby join Newcastle?

It's not hard to see why the French winger - who's been hailed a "beast" by some in the media - is attracting so much attention. After all, he has 14 goals and 11 assists while playing for Leverkusen this season.

However, this £38k-p/w star likely won't come cheap. Indeed, while his wages aren't extortionate, his transfer fee might be as €100m (£88.5m) was quoted when there was interest in Diaby last January.

By the sounds of it, though, at the moment there is no leading candidate just yet in this particular transfer race – which is certainly promising news for the Magpies.

Once the season comes to an end and Newcastle will know if they are in the Champions League, they will surely then make more of a concerted effort to push for Diaby if he is indeed viewed as a primary target.

But with the player having once played for PSG in the past, coming through the academy to make 34 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, he may prefer a move back home instead of trying something new in the Premier League.

No doubt more will become clear in the coming months.