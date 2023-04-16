Journalist Craig Hope has claimed that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe may have proven he wants Declan Rice this summer with his latest quotes.

What's the latest transfer news for Newcastle and Declan Rice?

The Premier League club will no doubt be in the market for some exciting new players in the upcoming transfer window – especially if they can finish in the top four and land a Champions League spot.

With that in mind, the Magpies manager was asked specifically about trying to land someone like West Ham United midfielder Rice.

In response, he told the press: “That is a difficult question to answer. We are trying to build the best squad we can,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

“I think a lot will probably depend on what competitions we are playing in next year as to what we can and can’t do.”

While talking about this on his own YouTube channel, Hope noted that it was "interesting" that Howe refused to rule out the possibility of chasing Rice.

He also noted that Champions League football could change the club's past transfer strategy, saying: "I thought it was a very telling answer. Eddie Howe was asked if players, such as Declan Rice – and Declan Rice was named – if they will be on the list of targets this summer, if Newcastle do qualify for the Champions League.

"And Eddie's answer was interesting in that he didn't shut it down. Now, previously, all the conversations I've had around Newcastle recruitment, various sources have always said the likes of Declan Rice – you know, Premier League players at a premium – that's just not their model."

He went on, however, to say: "Their number one priority this summer is, what insiders call a number six - someone who's got physicality, who's got stamina, can shield the back four, but can also play it.

"Now, if you're going for the very, very best in the land, who's going to be on the market in the coming months, that is Declan Rice. And that is why the name was put to Eddie. And where this might change is if Newcastle do qualify for the Champions League."

How much would Newcastle need to pay for Rice?

If Newcastle were to go out and chase Rice, it might take a club-record transfer fee to land him from West Ham. Indeed, manager David Moyes has been on the record as saying the player will require a fee of well over £100m to move.

Seeing as the Magpies completed the club-record signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £59m last summer, it would represent a pretty huge deal to go and smash that fee by paying a further £40m+ to land Rice.

That said, the player has admitted that he wants to soon be playing in Europe at the highest level, with Rice saying (via The Guardian): "One hundred per cent I want to play in the Champions League. For the last two or three years I’ve been saying that.

"I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies."

So while such a deal might not have seemed realistic in the past, if Newcastle can finish in the top four, perhaps this transfer wouldn't be out of their reach.