Journalist Craig Hope has revealed that Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett could be set for a new contract as he is a home-ground player.

What's the latest Newcastle contract news?

When you think of the exciting talents you might expect to see representing the Magpies in the Champions League next season, you think more of Alexander Isak – Neymar even – than 31-year-old Dummett.

After all, the defender has played just once for Newcastle in all competitions this season and his reported £35k-p/w contract is up in the summer.

However, manager Eddie Howe recently seemed to allude to the fact that the Englishman could soon be handed an extension.

When asked if Dummet may have a chance of being given a new deal, the manager told BBC Sport: "Very much so. I see Paul [as] part of our future.

"When you build a squad, you are never going to be able to play everybody for the amount they want.

"You want players that are prepared to fight for their place, train really well and have a good effect on the group."

Adding his own input to the situation, Hope has now potentially outlined why Dummett may be of particular use to Newcastle with European football on the horizon.

Speaking on YouTube, the journalist said (1:51): "He does tick a lot of boxes in terms of that character, his professionalism, he can play a number of positions.

"And most importantly, you know, if they are going to go into the Champions League next year, you do need four players on your books who are qualified as home-trained. That is [players] who have spent three years at the club between 15 and 21.

"And, you know, Paul satisfies that criteria. And I just think now there is a chance that he will get a new deal beyond this summer.

"In fact, the way Eddie was talking this morning, so glowingly about him, I dare say it might be one of those where the contract length is undisclosed, it could be so long."

Why would Newcastle give Paul Dummett a new contract?

Having come through at Newcastle as a youngster – spending his entire career with the Magpies apart from loan spells to Gateshead and St. Mirren – it's safe to say everyone at the club will know what they're going to get from Dummett.

And while he might not be the most exciting footballer in the world, on the basis of Howe and Hope's comments, it certainly sounds as though he is a model professional.

With 205 senior appearances to his name, Dummett is an experienced squad option who can count as a home-grown player to have in the Champions League squad next term, should Newcastle finish inside the top four.

With all that in mind, you can see why it might more sense to just keep him around on relatively low wages – as opposed to having to spend money on bringing in somebody new who would have to fit the same criteria.

All in all, it sounds as though fans can expect to see a contract extension announcement in the near future.