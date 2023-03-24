Journalist Jacque Talbot has revealed that Newcastle United are considering a possible summer transfer for Renan Lodi if he is relegated.

What's the latest on Renan Lodi and Newcastle?

Just after the current Premier League campaign began, the Brazilian left-back left Atletico Madrid and joined Nottingham Forest for the season on loan.

Since then, while earning a reported £62,000 per week, Lodi has played 19 league games for Steve Cooper's team amid their hopes to avoid the drop.

With 11 games left to go, Forest are just two points and two places above the foot of the table, and it sounds as though Newcastle are ready to swoop if Lodi and co end up relegated.

Indeed, while talking on his YouTube channel, Talbot explained how the player is likely to stay put if Cooper and co can avoid the drop - but his future will be up for grabs if not.

In full, he said: “Lodi has aligned to Newcastle and that's about it.

"If Forest go down, then I believe that he's on the list.

"Newcastle quite like him but they also have a number of players ahead of Lodi. And also, if you [Forest] go down, then possibly [it could happen], but if you survive, that isn’t going to happen.”

Do Newcastle have a chance of signing Lodi?

When the left-back joined Forest, the deal came with an option to move permanently for a £25m fee paid at the end of the season. However, it remains unclear if that option will be triggered.

After all, there are reports in the Spanish media that Lodi will return to La Liga at the end of the season without completing a move to Cooper's team.

That will likely depend on whether or not the club avoid relegation but if he does head back to Spain, that would open the door for Newcastle to come in and sign the defender.

What's more, it does seem as though Eddie Howe and co are in the market for a new left-back in the summer. Indeed, the club have been linked with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney – who is expected to cost upwards of £30m.

Seeing as Lodi is valued at £25m, he could well be a cheaper alternative should the Scottish defender be out of reach for the Magpies.