Insider Dean Jones has claimed Newcastle United would look to play James Maddison "off the right as a creative outlet" if a transfer is completed this summer.

What's the latest on James Maddison and Newcastle?

It's no secret that the Magpies have been chasing the Leicester City star for some time now. After all, last summer they even put in a few bids, which were reported to be in the region of £50m for the Englishman.

However, those offers were turned down and the 26-year-old even remained with the Foxes even through the recent January transfer market as well.

With that in mind, it remains unclear if Eddie Howe will definitely try to sign Maddison at the end of the season. However, when speaking on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Jones claimed "there is a chance" that it happens.

What's more, the journalist explained where the midfielder would operate if he did end up joining Newcastle.

In full, Jones said: "There is a chance. They're looking at it. It's a big call for Maddison, where he goes next.

"I think he likes the ambition that Newcastle show. I think there's an obvious role in that team for him.

"From what I understand, Eddie Howe would see him playing off the right as a creative outlet."

Will Maddison be an upgrade on Sean Longstaff?

There has been talk in the media that Newcastle could improve their starting XI by replacing Sean Longstaff. For instance, Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider what he thinks needs to happen to help the club go one step further.

He said: “I just feel that if Newcastle can sign a couple of players, maybe a centre-midfielder to go along with Guimaraes, someone else in there with him.

“At the moment, they play Longstaff and he’s done OK, but they can upgrade him."

If Howe feels the same way, he may well view Maddison as the perfect player to come in. After all, the Leicester City man has nine goals and five assists in 21 league games this term, while the Toon midfielder has one goal and three assists in 26.

With that in mind, if Howe wants a more "creative outlet" in his midfield three, it's easy to see why the England international – who currently makes £110,000 per week – is an appealing option.

What's more, Maddison provides great versatility having played in a number of roles over the years, so he could also play on either wing or even as a second striker if needed.