Referee Jarred Gillett and his VAR team may have made a big mistake when not awarding a penalty against Newcastle United after a potential handball by Dan Burn.

What's the latest on Chelsea vs Newcastle United?

Having already sealed their spot in the Champions League, the Magpies took on Chelsea hoping to finish third in the Premier League.

The Blues, on the other hand, could have finished as high as 11th. But a 1-1 draw – as well as results elsewhere not going their way – meant both teams finished fourth and 12th respectively.

At Stamford Bridge, Anthony Gordon opened the scoring, as well as his account in a Newcastle shirt, as he finished from close range after just nine minutes.

However, Chelsea had levelled the scores before halftime as Kieran Trippier put the ball into his own net after a driven cross was fired low into the box.

Later on in the game, the home side looked as though they would take the lead when Raheem Sterling fired at goal only to see his shot deflect just wide.

However, as shown in the image below from Sunday's Match of the Day, his shot took a deflection off the outstretched arm of Burn as it was diverted off target.

Was it a handball by Dan Burn?

In the moment, referee Gillett either didn't spot it or else didn't feel as though it was a handball and VAR evidently felt as though it wasn't enough of an error for them to get involved.

However, as the image shows, the ball clearly hits Burn's arm which prevents it from hitting the back of the net. With that in mind, had Gillett pointed to the spot live, it feels as though VAR wouldn't have prevented a penalty from being awarded.

Speaking to the press after the game, Chelsea boss Lampard didn't specifically complain about this incident but he did feel as though his team deserved victory.

He told BBC Sport: "We played like a Chelsea team should at home.

"We had more threat, more confident than we've been and we created chances. They did too but they are a good team; nothing to play for gave them freedom.

"You have to be careful not to get into a transitional game with Newcastle because they are a running team."

Howe, on the other hand, was happy to just reflect on what's been a great season, saying:

"The away support we've had this year has been incredible.

"A lot has been made of St James' Park, but the numbers we've taken wherever we've gone and the noise they create is phenomenal. It was great to perform in front of them today."