Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson has responded on social media after VAR opted to controversially rule out his goal for offside on Friday night.

What's the latest on Elliot Anderson and NUFC?

In the first Premier League game of the latest round of fixtures, the Magpies travelled away from home to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In the end, a brace from Alexander Isak was enough to see Eddie Howe and his side pick up all three points in a 2-1 win despite Emmanuel Dennis' opener.

Seeing as the game was won by a last-minute penalty, it's easy to understand how tight the match was, but things could have been very different had Anderson's goal stood.

Evidently upset by the decision, after the game the player took to Instagram to offer up a disappointed "Cheers, mate" in response to Sean Longstaff's show of support.

Why was Elliot Anderson's goal ruled out for Newcastle?

As per The Athletic, it seems the goal was ruled out because Longstaff was deemed to be offside in the build-up, even though he only touched the ball after it had been played by a Forest defender.

However, with the help of VAR, referee Paul Tierney decided that defender Felipe had not intentionally played the ball and so Longstaff’s subsequent involvement was from an offside position.

On top of his story, Anderson also added in a separate Instagram post that he is "gutted it hasn’t stood" but still delighted to have helped out in the "huge" three points.

After the game, manager Howe seemed baffled by it all as well. He told the press: “I’m not sure what happened there, I’ve got no idea, so I need to sit down and see what happened and what the thought process was.

“I was surprised to see the referee go over to the screen and make that decision and that call. It was what it was, and I think the big thing from that is that the players responded really well.”