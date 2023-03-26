Journalist Daniel Wales has claimed Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock is good enough to get in the England squad amid Jude Bellingham comparisons.

What's the latest on Joe Willock and Newcastle United?

With the Premier League taking a break while intentional teams play fixtures across the globe, the Magpies regular will get to rest his legs too.

Indeed, aged 23 years old, Willock remains uncapped at senior level for his country – though has played for multiple youth teams, right up to the U21s.

However, it seems as though there are those who think he deserves a reward for his good form at the club, having played in all but one of the club's league games this term as Newcastle push for a Champions League spot.

While speaking on the Everything is Black and White podcast, Wales claimed Willock – who earns £80,000 per week – should be in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

He said: "I saw a stat yesterday, it showed players that are similar to Jude Bellingham and I think it was Gavi and Pedri were the top two.

"And then Joe Willock was third after those, if I remember rightly, showing that he is certainly capable of, perhaps not exactly emulating the ability of Jude Bellingham – we know how good he is for his age as well – but certainly producing performances good enough to get him in the England squad with that sort of ability that Joe Willock is showing week-in, week-out."

Does Joe Willock deserve an England call-up?

The information Wales is referring to comes from an article by The Athletic. In the story, it notes that across Europe from players aged 23 and under who have played 900+ minutes this season, only Barcelona duo Gavi and Pedri are more "stylistically similar" than Bellingham.

With that in mind, if Gareth Southgate was to see Bellingham pick up an injury, Willock is theoretically the best player to come in and replace him.

However, until he gets handed an international call-up, it will be impossible for the Newcastle man to prove his worth. In the meantime, then, he'll have to just keep on impressing with the Magpies.

To be fair to Willock, in the last two games before the break, he delivered impressive 7.8 and 7.7 Sofascore ratings in wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest respectively, so he may wonder what more he was to do to play for his country.