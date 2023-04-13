Journalist Ben Jacobs has boldly predicted that Sven Botman will score a winner for Newcastle United in their final game of the season.

What's the latest on Newcastle and Sven Botman?

The Magpies face a big test over the coming months if they are to secure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

As things stand, they sit third in the Premier League, with a three-point lead on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while also having played one fewer game than Spurs.

With that in mind, with nine Newcastle games to play, it's in their hands. Even so, it won't be an easy task and it could come down to the narrowest of margins.

While discussing the run-in on NUFC Matters, Jacobs looked ahead to the final day of the season when NUFC play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Not only did he predict a 2-1 away win, he also named the potential match-winner, saying (9:57): “For me, that will be Chelsea one, Newcastle two.

"And I've got a sneaky suspicion –which again is a very bizarre thing to say – that it will have a Sven Botman winner in that game.

"I don't know why, I've just got it in my head."

Has Botman scored for NUFC?

The Dutch defender only joined in the summer, signing a five-year deal for a fee in the region of £35m after arriving from Lille.

Since then, the £90k-p/w star has wasted little time in establishing himself as a key part of Eddie Howe's defensive plans. Indeed, Botman has played in all but two Premier League games, losing just twice in that time.

However, what makes Jacobs' prediction even wilder, is the fact that Botman is yet to score for the club across 35 appearances in all competitions.

Seeing as things are pretty tight right now in the race for a Champions League spot, there is every chance Newcastle could go to Chelsea on the final day of the season needing a win to secure qualification.

And so it certainly would be a fantastic moment for the club if Botman was to pop up with a winner that also happened to be his first goal in black and white.

His manager certainly seems to think highly of the 23-year-old. Indeed, on the club's run to the Carabao Cup final, he called Botman "excellent".

After the win over Bournemouth, he told the press: “Sven Botman was excellent tonight - I thought that was his best game for us aerially. He was dominant against their strikers.

"His use of the ball this season has been excellent but he’s also come on a lot in other areas. It was a good night for him - and us."