Referee Stuart Attwell and his VAR team may have made a big mistake in the most recent Newcastle United game after not awarding a penalty for a foul on Fabian Schar.

What's the latest on Fabian Schar and Newcastle?

The Magpies picked up a huge three points in the quest to end the season with Champions League football as they eased past Manchester United with a fairly routine win.

Indeed, coming up against the Red Devils in the important Premier League clash, the home side ran out 2-0 winners at St James' Park thanks to goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson.

Despite the final scoreline, the game wasn't entirely settled until Newcastle got their second goal with just two minutes left to play. However, things could have been much easier had Attwell or VAR noticed a possible foul on Schar.

Indeed, as seen in the Sky Sports highlights package (2:30), the defender seems to be kicked in the head when trying to win the ball.

Did Schar deserve a penalty for the foul?

Judging by the replays, it seems quite clear that Schar wins the ball with his head while Man United player Bruno Fernandes then dangles a leg and makes contact.

It's not necessarily a high boot from the Red Devil, as the Newcastle United centre-back throws himself to a lower height to win the ball, but that doesn't have to be relevant.

In the end, it's just a simple matter of two players going for the ball, one winning it and the other man kicking the opponent in the head.

However, Man United may find themselves slightly unlucky too as they had an incident involving the same two players in the first half, with Fernandes' penalty appeal waved away by VAR and the referee.

On the Sky Sports commentary, Gary Neville claims there was a VAR check for a handball on the line from Anthony Martial – which was easily dismissed. If this was the case, it's quite remarkable that the officials didn't spot the possible foul on Schar in the same passage of play.

Ultimately, it didn't matter too much as the Magpies still managed to get the win and seal the three points with that second goal through Wilson later on. Had Man United found a way to get themselves level before then, however, Eddie Howe and his side may well have been fuming about this incident on Monday morning.

As it happens, he seemed delighted with his team's performance after the game, telling BBC Sport: "It was an important win and mostly it was a really good performance from the players. It was really high energy, high quality and a lot of chances created.

"We kept knocking on the door. Tribute to our fitness levels today. In my opinion, we got stronger in the game, even though we were giving so much to it."