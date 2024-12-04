Newcastle United are now ready to cash in on one of their key men in January as they look to rejuvenate their squad under Eddie Howe, it has been claimed.

Newcastle set for busy January

Following a frustrating summer transfer window, Newcastle United will have money to spend in the January transfer window, and will be looking to do so in a bid to fire themselves back up the Premier League. Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Newcastle United, manager Eddie Howe suggested that his squad feels "stale" and could do with a refresh, something that they couldn't manage to do in the last transfer window.

“I think freshness is important in a squad – I won’t sit here and deny that,” he said. “There needs to be a certain element of trading in and out to keep the group dynamic new.

“A new dynamic and a new team always has to form every season. Sometimes, the same squad can produce a staleness and a negative product. So I think we’re aware of that. But it’s about what we’re able to do rather than ‘I want’. ‘I want’ is clear. We haven’t had a huge turnover of players and that’s a slight concern.”

Related Newcastle now considering £66m move to sign Lloyd Kelly upgrade in January It would be a massive signing that could help Howe's side get back on track.

Newcastle also have one of the oldest squads in the Premier League, with Eddie Howe's side the third most experienced in the division and the likes of Fabian Schar, Nick Pope and Dan Burn all well into their 30s.

There will have to be an overhaul on Tyneside in the transfer windows ahead as a result, and now they have made a decision on one of their stars.

Newcastle ready to cash in on defender

That comes as Football Insider report that Newcastle United are once again ready to cash in on fullback Kieran Trippier in January in a bid to lighten their wage bill. The 34-year-old has hardly featured this season thanks to injury, while Tino Livramento appears to have moved ahead of him in the pecking order in the process, though Howe offered no suggestion that Trippier was out in the cold.

“He’s improving physically. He hasn’t played consistently now for quite a long time, so getting him back in that rhythm where he can feel 100 per cent fit will take a little bit of time. But he’s certainly closer than he was, and touch wood, he’s solved the hamstring problem that he had,” the Newcastle boss explained in his pre-match press conference before the clash with Liverpool.

Historically, Howe has been full of praise for his former captain, saying over the summer: “Tripps is a really valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first-class. Since coming here he’s played a huge role in changing the narrative around the team. He galvanised the squad from the first day.”

However, with his contract up in 2026 and Trippier among the highest earners at the club, it is reported that the Magpies "will look to cash in" on the 34-year-old in the winter window "in a last-ditch attempt to raise funds".

Newcastle's highest earners Player Weekly wages Bruno Guimaraes £160,000 Anthony Gordon £150,000 Joelinton £150,000 Lloyd Kelly £150,000 Kieran Trippier £120,000

It is added that "the club are planning to reinvest the money raised from his sale into the squad", with the defender having been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the summer, and more recently with AC Milan, though a move to San Siro seems unlikely given they are already well-stocked at right back.

With Livramento now first choice, Trippier's exit may well be the best solution for all parties, and could allow the Magpies to bolster their first team in January with a centre-back and right winger still among their top targets.