Highlights Newcastle United's recent victory against Arsenal proves they can cope without Sandro Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban.

However, the club has been linked with several midfielders for a potential January signing, including Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves.

Financial Fair Play constraints may prevent Newcastle from making any signings in January, with Neves a potential loan option.

Newcastle United are largely expected to pursue a new midfielder in January to replace Sandro Tonali, and a new report has now shared the latest on PIF's plans for the next transfer window.

The Magpies picked up a massive 1-0 victory at home to Arsenal on Saturday evening, in a feisty clash that was decided by a controversial Anthony Gordon goal. It further showed that Eddie Howe's side are handling life without Sandro Tonali impressively, following the Italian's 10-month ban from playing professional football after breaching betting rules.

There have been constant reports suggesting that the club look to sign a replacement in January, with Newcastle linked with moves for Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Neves and N'Golo Kante, among others. Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been tipped to make a move to St James' Park, being seen as another strong option by Howe.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies do snap up someone to plug the gap left by Tonali, either on loan or permanently, but a new update suggests that a different approach could be on the cards.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones claimed that Newcastle could choose not to make any signings in January, due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns, contrary to all the recent links:

"If they had to spend money, then they would, but I'm told it really is something that they're going to try to resist doing. Because they're not in a great situation, I think, when it comes to FFP. And there's also going to be other positions that they might need to strengthen too.

"So let's see how the Sandro Tonali situation figures out. We've got between now and January to see how Newcastle actually cope and what they're trying to do. It's not like Tonali has been setting the world on fire since he came to Newcastle anyway.

"So Newcastle have been doing pretty well, regardless of whether Tonali has been playing or not. It's just going to be a test for Eddie Howe to find a player who's got the right character to fit into his dressing room more than anything."

This would certainly be a gamble by Newcastle, considering what a key player Tonali is and the void that he could leave the more the season goes on, but financial issues do make this a tricky situation for the Magpies.

As Jones alludes to, Howe and those high up at the club could assess how things over the next couple of months go, and if Newcastle are doing well enough without their new signing around, they could take the risk to make no new signings in January.

In Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, the Magpies still have an excellent starting midfield, as shown against Arsenal, while Joe Willock is also a versatile option now that he is available again.

This shows that a new addition to come in for Tonali until at least the end of the season isn't a necessity for Newcastle, but as the months pass and legs begin to tire, making no signings is something that could ultimately backfire.

For that reason, bringing in someone on loan on a short-term basis feels like the most sensible choice, and if that doesn't happen, Howe will have to ensure that his current midfielders step up to the plate consistently and also stay fit.