Wine, pasta, the Duomo Cathedral, the fashion, the art. It doesn't get much better than Milan, and that's without even mentioning the incredible football legacy written into the history books. As a player, not many other destinations will stand out as much as the San Siro, especially if AC Milan are your boyhood club.

So, you can imagine the likely reaction of life-long fan Sandro Tonali when he was told that he'd be swapping that art and the fashion for a transfer to Newcastle United - a place that is unlikely to feature on a bucket list of destinations compared to Milan.

In fact, in his farewell post, he spoke of "mixed emotions" and hinted at his desire to return someday, noting his "hope that it is not a farewell, but a goodbye".

Nonetheless, with cameras snapping away, the midfielder was always bound to hide any disappointment, right? Think again. Since his arrival, Tonali has cut a frustrated figure, which may spark instant concern at St James' Park.

Arriving for a reported £55m, the midfielder can ill-afford to fail at his new club.

What's the latest on Sandro Tonali?

Instantly going viral for looking slightly displeased after stepping off the plane to complete his move to Newcastle, Tonali hasn't helped his case since. The midfielder then went on to claim that Milan's gym is bigger than the Premier League side's in another video that lacks the type of excitement that you'd hope to see from a new signing.

Adding to this, as per a Sky Sports circulated on Twitter, the player has already left the country to go on holiday, no doubt hoping to enjoy some proper sun while some of his teammates have already started pre-season (although he was away at the U21 Euros with Italy so will be entitled to take a bit more time off than others).

From Eddie Howe's perspective, he'll want to see the desire from every player to break into his side, too, especially new signings, as they look to make an impression. With that in mind, some players decide to arrive early for pre-season training.

Tonali has opted out of arriving early, however, instead jetting off almost as soon as he touched down in England to enjoy a break before the hard work begins. The former Milan man is more than entitled to a holiday, though, of course, and perhaps he'll return soon enough raring to make himself a hero at his new club.

The Italian at least won some of the Newcastle fans over when viewing a house and taking time to play football in the garden with a young fan. It's the type of gesture that will make some supporters forget about the absence of joy on his face since completing the transfer.

Is Sandro Tonali a CDM?

Primarily playing as a defensive midfielder, Tonali may form a trio with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in what could be one of the best midfields in the league, should Howe set things up right at St James' Park.

Such is the summer signing's defensive mind, Guimaraes may be handed a license to push even higher, likely leading to more goal contributions. Last season, the Brazilian scored five goals and assisted a further five last season, involving himself in 10 goals, in total.

With the stability that Tonali could provide, though, the midfield maestro could find himself in the position to become an unlikely match-winner for the Magpies.

Of course, the 23-year-old arrival will have to get used to life away from the beauty of Milan first, but on the pitch, he could find all the joy he needs to settle into life at Newcastle.

Fans have been quick to react to Tonali's lack of excitement since joining the club, with some taking to Twitter: