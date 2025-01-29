Newcastle United chief scout Steve Nickson has reportedly been spotted on a scouting mission to watch a player who has been likened to Luka Modric.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with an exciting move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but now Wolves star Matheus Cunha has reportedly been lined up as an alternative option in attack, as rumours persist over Alexander Isak's future at St James' Park.

At the other end of the pitch, Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia has been mentioned as an option for Newcastle, having struggled to be a key player for the Catalan giants. He has Premier League experience from his stint at Manchester City, making 19 appearances in the competition.

Sepp van den Berg is believed to have impressed Magpies scouts, too, having enjoyed an eye-catching season for Brentford. He made the move from Liverpool last summer, averaging four clearances and 2.9 aerial duel wins per game across 19 Premier League outings in 2024/25 so far.

While there have been reports linking Isak with a move to rivals Arsenal in recent months, the Gunners are also reportedly eyeing a move for Anthony Gordon, which will be a concern. He only recently signed a new deal at Newcastle, however, so surely only a huge transfer fee would have a chance of turning their heads.

Newcastle scouting Modric-esque youngster

According to a new report from Newcastle World, Newcastle chief Nickson was spotted scouting Lille midfielder Hakon Arnar Haraldsson earlier this month, along with star teammate Jonathan David.

In fact, the 21-year-old scored in his side's 2-1 victory over Nice, not doing his chances of sealing a move to the Magpies any harm, and he has been compared to Real Madrid and Croatia legend Modric due to "his ability on the ball".

Haraldsson is a player with an enormous amount of potential, hence him being likened to one of the best midfielders of the 20 years in Modric, creating in attacking areas with his guile. At 21, he already has 19 caps and three goals to his name for Iceland at international level, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "complete and quality" footballer.

This season, Haraldsson has scored once in the Champions League, and started in his side's 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool last week, completing all four of his attempted dribbles and more than holding his own against arguably Europe's best team this season.

Related Newcastle considering a "sensational" alternative to striker target Sesko He was Man of the Match against Man City earlier this season.

Eddie Howe could see him as a long-term investment who can come in initially as a squad player, prior to hopefully maturing into the creative attacking hub of Newcastle's team, should he reach his potential.