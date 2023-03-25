Newcastle United are eyeing a summer transfer swoop for Watford youngster Adrian Blake, according to a recent report.

The Lowdown: Newcastle planning for the future

Newcastle's recent additions to their backroom staff indicate they are putting a real focus on developing young players, recently agreeing a deal to bring in former Manchester City talent spotter Paul McLaren.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are also set to poach Manchester United's Head of Young Recruitment David Harrison, who will be brought in to work for the first team and oversee signings for the academy from clubs around the world.

Eddie Howe has already started to add youngsters to his squad, bringing in Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners earlier this season, while Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is also being eyed for a potential summer switch.

The Latest: Blake targeted

As per a report from The Athletic, Newcastle are targeting a summer move for Blake, who has recently been promoted to Watford's first-team squad, despite the fact he is just 17-years-old.

The teenager's scholarship with the Championship club is set to expire at the end of June, and the Magpies, along with fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, are monitoring his situation, as are additional clubs from mainland Europe.

A Premier League scout who spoke to The Athletic claims that the prospect has impressed when playing for the under 21's this season, and he is highly regarded by a number of clubs due to his competence in one v one situations, as well as his ability to use both feet.

Given that Watford do not have the best record in giving youth players a first team pathway, the report details that a move elsewhere is highly likely.

The Verdict: Get it done?

The London-born winger has made just one substitute appearance for the Watford first team, indicating he is some way off being a viable option for Newcastle, however his record at youth level indicates he is an exciting young player.

In the FA Youth Cup this season, the Englishman has scored two goals and bagged two assists in four appearances, and his teammate Ezio Touray has recently named him as the most talented young player at Vicarage Road.

Considering the level of interest in Blake, the Magpies face a real battle for his signature, but he is an excellent young player, showing signs that he is capable of one day being an important first team player.